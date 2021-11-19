Cameron's men's basketball team not only saw Wednesday's game postponed, but it will also not play its next two scheduled games at their previously-scheduled dates.
The games that have been postponed included Wednesday's contest at SWOSU, the home game against Newman on Nov. 20, and the trip to Rogers State on Nov. 22. No makeup dates for any of the games have been announced at this time.
Barring any changes, Cameron's next schedule game would be Nov. 27 at Central Oklahoma and then next home game would be Nov. 30 against Midwestern State.