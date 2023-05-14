Barry

Cameron women put up a good fight but No. 1-ranked Barry University, shown here, was able to earn a 4-0 victory to end the season for the Aggies. Cameron was able to wins some sets in singles but after Barry swept the doubles it was just a matter of time as the Bucanneers dominated and had their celebration.

ORLANDO – Cameron men pushed the top-seeded Valdosta State team to the brink but could not hold off the best squad in the nation in the NCAA Division II National Championship, as VSU won 4-1 in the quarterfinals at the USTA National Campus.

The Aggie women then had to face the best team as well and No. 1-ranked Barry University ended the title hopes for the Aggies with a 4-0 victory Saturday mornings.

