SAN ANTONIO – Cameron University’s men’s golf team saved its best round of the Rattler Invitational for the final one to surge past Dallas Baptist and claim the second straight tournament crown for the Aggies.
Coach Austin Phillips saw his Aggies close with a 289 Tuesday at the Dominion Country Club to finish with an 883 total, one stroke lower than Dallas Baptist which shot a 296. St. Mary’s was third at 891 and West Texas was fourth at 893. Another Lone Star Conference team, UT-Permian Basin, was fifth with an 895 total.
The Aggies kept improving in each round to finish with a 301-293-289—883. Fourth-year junior Preston Holmes followed his win last week with a Top-10 finish this week after recording a 54-hole score of 80-74-67—221.
“This week Preston took a bit to figure it out on the greens but before the round he told me he was going to play well,” Coach Phillips said. “Preston hits the ball a long way and he hits his irons well. The last two tournaments he hasn’t had a bogey during the final round. He’s changed his mental preparation and is really confident. He goes out today and shoots a 67. There was a guy with a 66 but right now Preston is one of several guys who is playing well for us.”
Phillips, who is in his second season as the CU coach, said that during the break between the fall and spring seasons he tried to work toward improvement in several areas of the game.
“We refocused our priorities,” he said. “We worked on speed training, course management, we worked to get better equipment for the guy. Last week it all came together in Houston; everyone played well and we got a win with some great golf. This week we were not as focused as last week but we still did the right things to find a way to win.”
The balance of the squad is obviously an asset.
“The great thing is that these guys are pushing each other,” he said. “Our qualifying is as tough as tournaments because all these players are working hard to get in the lineup. Everyone wants to make the cut to play in tournaments and we’ve started six different guys in these two wins. It’s a deep roster and 8 of the 10 are freshmen or sophomores. They push each other and that’s good for any team. Even the two individuals we had playing this week had good scores. And the three who stayed home got together at 7 a.m. today to practice. We can’t take all of them on those long road trips but everyone will get to go to Oak Tree in two weeks (March 13-14) for our next tournament.”
And the Aggies can expect some tough competition, especially from the tournament host and defending NCAA Division II National Champion Oklahoma Christian which Cameron beat last week in Houston.
“They didn’t like losing to us down there and since this is their tournament, they will be ready to go so our guys will have to keep playing like they have the last couple of weeks,” Phillips said. “Henderson State will be there, UT-Tyler, Midwestern; right now the Lone Star has four teams in the top 20 and they will all be at Oak Tree. We need to be prepared and ready for another challenge.”
CU completed the two days in San Angelo with 42 birdies and two eagles. Trevor Mierl led the team with 10 birdies, Holmes sunk nine, Hunter Drotts and Hamish Murray made eight, and Chris Somerfield had seven. Playing as individuals, Joey Kirk made six, and Zachary Siaca hit five birdies. Drotts and Murray tied for 11th with Drotts carding a 73-71-78-222, while Murray shot a 75-73-74—222.
Somerfield shot a 76-75-75—226 to tie for 19th, while Mierl tied for 23rd with rounds of 77-77-73 for a 227 total.
Key Coker of Dallas Baptist and Sangha Park of UT-Permian Basin tied for the title on the individual side with a score of 6-under-par 210.
As individuals, Siaca shot 78-76-75—229 to end the tournament tied for 32nd, and Kirk tied for 42nd with a score of 77-80-75—232.
While the CU players are all working to improve their physical skills and mental focus, Phillips says he’s also learning new things about his team every day.
“When I interviewed for the job I knew that I had a good deal to learn,” he said. “I had to work on blending five new guys with five returning players. I had to learn their tendencies, I needed to learn what they needed to work on physically. I realized that I don’t know it all but I’ve been seeing what other teams are doing well and just learning the strengths of each player and the things they need to focus on improving. When they are out on the course I have to trust them to make good decisions because I can’t control everything out there. I just try and prepare them as best I can before we start play.”
He’s gotten an assist from volunteer assistant Tyler Keenan who was first team All-LSC last year before graduating.
“Tyler has been there in the trenches and it helps having him around,” Phillips said. “It’s great to have a second person to share some of the individual work with the players. Right now we are both gaining knowledge with every practice and every tournament round. Right now with these two wins it’s been a good feeling.”
CU 11th in Battle at Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, SC – Cameron’s women’s golf team shot a 315 during the final round to hold their position and finish 11th in the Battle at Hilton Head at the Robert Trent Jones Course at Palmetto Dunes.
The Black-and-Gold had a two-day total of 326-315—641. CU managed just 12 birdies with Ashley Davis, Maelle Dryer, and Maria Jose Savoca making three each while Ellie Fellers dropped two, and Malerie Nyberg made one.
Davis was the top finisher for the Aggies with an 80-77—157 to tie for 28th. Savoca tied for 31st after shooting a 78-80—158, and Dryer recorded a score of 83-77—160 to tie for 39th.
Fellers took home 60th place after shooting 85-81—166, and Nyberg tied for 85th with a score of 93-87—180.
Wingate took home the team title with a 36-hole score of 592. Ariana Castro of SCAD Savannah won the individual crown by shooting 1-under-par over the two days.
Cameron women travel to the Hardscrabble Invitational hosted by Arkansas-Fort Smith next Monday and Tuesday in Fort Smith, Ark.