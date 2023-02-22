Cameron adds another title

Cameron University golfer Preston Holmes, shown practicing in this file photo, led the Aggies to their second straight tournament title Tuesday, beating Dallas Baptist by one stroke to claim the trophy at the Rattler Invitational in San Antonio.

 Courtesy

SAN ANTONIO – Cameron University’s men’s golf team saved its best round of the Rattler Invitational for the final one to surge past Dallas Baptist and claim the second straight tournament crown for the Aggies.

Coach Austin Phillips saw his Aggies close with a 289 Tuesday at the Dominion Country Club to finish with an 883 total, one stroke lower than Dallas Baptist which shot a 296. St. Mary’s was third at 891 and West Texas was fourth at 893. Another Lone Star Conference team, UT-Permian Basin, was fifth with an 895 total.

