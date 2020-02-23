The Cameron men’s basketball team notched a season-best third straight win on Saturday, beating UAFS 88-80 behind a combined 39 points from seniors Jordan Lewis, Tyler Williams, and Jalen Nicholas in their last game in the Aggie Gym.
The Aggies entered Saturday’s contest on the heals of a big win over Oklahoma Christian that helped keep their Lone Star Conference playoff hopes alive. They got one step closer to that goal with the eight-point victory that completed the season sweep of the Lions.
Cameron shot a season-best 56 percent from the field during Saturday’s battle. They knocked down seven triples, right at their average, and went 23-29 from the free throw line. Like they have all season, the Aggies out-rebounded their opponents 33-23 in the win.
Kendall Scott led the Black and Gold with 20 points on 8-10 shooting to go along with his seven rebounds. Scott now has four 20-point outings in Cameron’s last four games and is now leading the squad with 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds this season.
Jordan Lewis dropped 18 points with four made threes in his final game in front of the Aggie faithful; he made four triples in the win over Oklahoma Christian on Thursday night.
Tyler Williams followed up his career-night on Thursday with 17 points on 7-12 shooting to go along with four boards and a pair of steals, while Jalen Nicholas scored four points, going 4-4 from the foul line, after getting into early foul trouble.
Cameron’s fourth double-figure scorer was Joseph Clark, who had 10 points, all in the first half, on 4-8 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds off the bench.
In the first half, the two teams traded buckets until a 13-1 run by the Black and Gold put them up 22-14 with just under 11 minutes left in the frame. UAFS was able to cut the deficit back down to four, but another run by CU extended the lead to 16, 43-27, with just under a minute on the clock. A last second three pointer by the Lions set the score at 43-30 at the break.
Cameron shot 45.2 percent from the field in the first half, going 5-15 from three and 10-13 from the foul line. Clark led the way with his 10 points and five rebounds.
A UAFS run midway through the second 20 minutes of action got them to within five points of the hometown Aggies, 66-61. Big shots from Scott and Lewis stretch CU’s advantage back out to 12 with 2:39 on the clock, all but putting the game away as the Aggies held on for the eight point win.
Despite the loss, the Lions knocked down exactly half of their shots, but were just 5-21 from three and hit 21 of their 27 free throw attempts. Three of those five triples came off the hands of the Lone Star Conference’s leading scorer, who is also second in the nation in scoring, Brian Halums. Halums, who is coming off a week where he averaged 41.5 points and was the National Player of the Week, scored a game-high 34 points on 10-18 shooting, while Matthew Wilson added 21 points in the losing effort.
Cameron’s win improves their record to 9-17 overall, 8-12 in conference play, and 6-4 against their division. They currently sit in a three-way tie for ninth place in the LSC standings, even with UT Permian Basin and Oklahoma Christian.
The Aggies will look to continue their playoff push on the road next week as they wrap up the regular season at Eastern New Mexico on Thursday, Feb. 27, and West Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 29.