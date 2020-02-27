The Cameron men, who are on a three-game winning streak and still looking to secure a spot in the conference tournament, wrap up the regular season on the road at Eastern New Mexico and No. 3 West Texas A&M.
The Aggies face ENMU tonight at 8:30 p.m. and take on the Buffs at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
With their 88-80 win over UAFS last Saturday, the Cameron men are on their first three-game winning streak since Jan. 2017; now 9-17 on the season and 8-12 in league play, CU is tied for ninth in the Lone Star Conference standings with Oklahoma Christian and UT Permian Basin. Senior Tyler Williams had a stellar last hurrah in his final two games at the Aggie Gym, scoring a career-best 23 points on 8-11 shooting against OC on Thursday and then 17 points on 7-12 shooting on Senior Day against UAFS; he also had five steals during the two-game span.
Kendall Scott leads the Black and Gold with his 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting almost 50 percent from the field. Fellow sophomore Brock Schreiner is averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per outing.
Eastern New Mexico has lost its last three games and is just 4-11 since the start of 2020. The Greyhounds average 73.6 points per game while giving up just over 78 on the offensive end. ENMU shoots 44.6 percent from the field, 36 percent from three, and 72 percent from the charity stripe, of which they make 17.2 per outing. Opponents also excel at getting to the line against the Greyhounds, making an average of 17 free throws per game while also shooting over 45 percent from the floor. Junior Devin Pullum leads the team with 13.8 points per game to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per outing. Wing player Jose Serrano is also averaging double-figures, bringing in 10.2 points while grabbing 4.1 rebounds per outing.