Brock Schreiner is one of those great shooters and you could see the frustration on the face of the Cameron junior when he missed a corner 3-pointer late in regulation Saturday against No. 3-ranked Lubbock Christian, who had been ranked No. 1 in the nation just a week prior.
But after the Aggies somehow found a way to take the powerful LCU crew to a second overtime, Schreiner wasn’t going to miss this opportunity, drilling a huge 3-point shot with 21 seconds remaining and then sealing an 89-85 stunner with two free throws at the eight-second mark to start a big celebration at midcourt when the final buzzer sounded.
“This wasn’t a fluke thing where a team throws up a buzzer beater at the end, our guys just played tough throughout the game,” coach Jeff Mahoney said. “You look at those stats you mentioned and we dominated all of those. These guys had a great practice Friday and I felt like we were ready.”
Things didn’t go as well for the Cameron women as the defending national champion Chaparrals took CU out of its game early and rolled to a 75-49 victory in the opener. CU women hit just 1-of-10 shots in the first quarter and never got any closer down the stretch.
The Lady Chaps and their large fan base stuck around for the men’s game thinking it would be an easy sweep but the CU men made sure that didn’t happen, handing the LCU men just their second loss of the season against 22 wins.
Schreiner honored
One of the first orders of business after the big celebration, Mahoney and the Aggie men went to the locker and gave the game ball Schreiner for his late heroics that incidentally pushed him over the 1,000-point mark as an Aggie.
“We wanted to call time and present the ball during the game but I didn’t want to distract them, plus I thought that would be a little much to call time there at the end,” Mahoney said. “But you can’t give these guys enough credit for how hard they played for us. It’s all about being tough mentally and these guys are starting to get that confidence. And these two grad assistants (Andrew Tuan and Alec Daniels) really are instrumental in this win.”
The stats indeed proved that the Aggies earned this huge win, their second straight entering a road game at West Texas A&M on Tuesday.
The Aggies had a 48-42 edge in the paint, they had a 20-8 edge in second-chance points, they outscored the Chaps 16-8 on fast breaks and the CU bench won that stat, 15-4. Plus, CU hit 35-of-75 shots from the field for 46.7 percent compared to the LCU shooting performance of 33-of-78 for 42.3 percent.
Another telling stat was time with the lead, a battle CU won 27:51 to 18:21.
“We wanted to take some time and we ran an offense we just put in during the last few practices and we got some good things out of it,” Mahoney said. “We knew they had the big, tough back line and it’s hard to get inside on them but we managed to do that.
“We had some guys off the bench really help us out, including Alex (Alejandro Gonzalez). He scored 12 points and got six rebounds off the bench and that was huge. Those other reserves also gave us good minutes and allowed those five starters to have the energy to play two overtimes.”
Schreiner and Colt Savage each reached 20 points, and Savage led all Aggies with 10 rebounds, another stat CU dominated 51-38.
“To get that many rebounds against them is a tribute to our players,” Mahoney said. “That’s a tough bunch because they are so physical but we got the job done and that was another huge factor.”
Connor Slater also hit double figures with 18 while Deondre Earley added nine and Kenyon Holcombe seven. Slater had a chance to end the game in regulation, scoring on a super move to the bucket with 3-tenths a second remaining and drawing a foul. He missed the charity but he came back strong in the first overtime, scoring of a crowd-pleasing slam dunk that really got the home fans on their feet.
In the second overtime, Holcomb had a huge block for the Aggies, one of six for the team, but when LCU got a pair of free throws from Parker Hicks with 37.8 seconds left the visitors had an 85-84 lead.
But that’s when Schreiner and the Aggies worked their magic to steal the spotlight from the rest of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball teams.
Slow start dooms women
To beat LCU’s women teams are going to have to make big shots under intense pressure and the Aggies just weren’t able to do that, especially early when they missed three early layups and found themselves behind, 23-7 after the first quarter.
“We just blown out, that’s the bottom line,” Andrews said. “We were really lethargic early and I think we got tired. Playing three games over the span of five days is tough, plus we’re still playing without Kori (Allensworth) and she’s really important part of this bunch. We hope she’s back in a week. When games are rescheduled, it makes it tough on a team and our bench didn’t give us as much today as they did Thursday against Eastern. That was a physical, tough game and it think that one took a lot out of us.”
Cameron hit just 2-of-14 from long range, a paltry 14.3 percent, well below its average.
“They come out and play tough defense and we just couldn’t knock shots down,” Andrews said. “You fall behind against some teams you might be able to come back but they make it hard because they are so fundamentally sound.”
Maighan Hedge led the Aggies with 15 but no other CU player broke into double figures and against the Chaps that’s not a recipe for victory.