DENTON, Texas — The Cameron men’s golf team put up finished with a program record score of 31-under with four players finishing under par on Tuesday in the final round of the DBU Classic.
The Aggies got off to a red-hot start in the opening two rounds of their final regular season tournament on Monday but did even better in the third and final round, shooting a field-low of 274 or 14-under par, which is a program record.
Despite their strong play, CU still finished seven strokes back of Texas A&M-Commerce for the tournament win as the Lions jumped out to a big lead to start the 54-hole event.
All but one of the Aggies in the lineup shot under par during the final round. Freshman Hamish Murray led the way with a 67, carding four birdies and an eagle, to finish with a 206, good for third place individually.
Joey Kirk and Hunter Drotts both put down under-70 scores on Tuesday with Kirk shooting a 69 to give him a 208 and a fifth-place finish while Drotts shot a 68 to give him a 218 for the tournament. Tyler Kaman also finished in the top-10 individually, shooting a 70 in the third round to give him a 210 for the event. Trevor Mierl rounded out the group with an even par score to give him a 217 for his 54-hole score.
Cameron’s two individuals, Devin Whipple and Donovan Osborne got off to a strong start on Monday and finished with a 75 and a 78 respectively in the final round. Whipple carded a 219 for the event and Osborne finished with a 221.
The Aggies three eagles led the field while they finished with 175 pars and 54 birdies over the 2-day span. Murray was responsible for two of those eagles while Kaman led the lineup with 38 pars and Kirk led CU with 13 made birdies.
Cameron made up some ground on the Lions as they were trailing by 13 going into the final round and finished the event seven back. The two teams dominated the rest of the field as St. Mary’s finished third with an 850 54-hole score, 17 strokes behind CU. Texas A&M International and DBU rounded out the top-5 teams.
Individually, A&M-C’s Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk was the top medalist with an 18-under par score of 198. The Dustdevils Mauricio Figueroa claimed second with a 205 and Murray and one other tied for third.
After their fourth top-2 finish of the season, Austin Phillips’ squad will look to carry their momentum into the Lone Star Conference Championship, which will take place in Glen Rose, Texas, April 18-20.