The Cameron men’s basketball team is back at home in the Aggie Gym for the first time in over two weeks as they host UT Tyler for a pair of Lone Star Conference crossover games on Sunday and Monday.
After losing their fourth straight game last weekend, the Aggie men are on one of the worst starts in recent program history at 1-10. However, only five of those losses have been by more than 10 points, as CU has not gone down without a fight all season. Cameron is averaging 73.5 points per game, put the problem has been stopping their opponents, as they are last in the league in scoring defense, giving up 86.3 points per outing while allowing teams to shoot almost 49 percent from the field.
Brock Schreiner (18.5 points per game) and Kendall Scott (10.1) are the only Aggies scoring in double-figures, while Marques Warrior Jr. averages 8.9 to go along with a team-high 2.5 assists per game.
Like the Aggies, the UT Tyler men have had a rough start to the 2020-21 campaign, going 2-9 overall and 1-9 in league play. Their two wins on the season came against Dallas Christian back in December and then Midwestern State on Jan. 16.