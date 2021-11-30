The Cameron men are back in the Aggie Gym this week for the final two home games of the calendar year. They welcome the MSU Mustangs to town on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. and then the WNMU Mustangs on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m
Cameron is now 1-2 after the16-point loss to Central Oklahoma on Saturday. They struggled to protect the paint, giving up 44 points to the Bronchos down-low while also being out-rebounded by six. The Aggies led by two at the halftime break, but a second-half surge by UCO led to the comeback win. Cameron shot over 45 percent from the floor while making nine threes on 17 attempts. However, the Aggies shot just 58 percent from the foul line, leaving 10 points at the charity stripe. Savage led the offense with a 25-point outing, making five triples and going a perfect 4-4 from the foul line. Brock Schreiner chipped in 12 points, while Connor Slater finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
ABOUT THE AGGIES
Cameron is now 1-2 after the16-point loss to Central Oklahoma on Saturday. They struggled to protect the paint, giving up 44 points to the Bronchos down-low while also being out-rebounded by six. The Aggies led by two at the halftime break, but a second-half surge by UCO led to the comeback win. Cameron shot over 45 percent from the floor while making nine threes on 17 attempts. However, the Aggies shot just 58 percent from the foul line, leaving 10 points at the charity stripe. Savage led the offense with a 25-point outing, making five triples and going a perfect 4-4 from the foul line. Brock Schreiner chipped in 12 points, while Connor Slater finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.