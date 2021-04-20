ARLINGTON, Texas – Led by Tyler Kaman, who is in second place, the Aggie men’s golf team is in third at the Lone Star Conference Championships after Monday’s first round of play.
The Cameron men’s golf team entered the three-round tournament needing to perform well to improve their stock in the regional postseason race. They opened the league championship at Tierra Verde Golf Club on the right track, shooting a one-under 287 in the first round, which has them in third place in the team standings.
Kaman had the second best round of the day, carding a 68 to lead the Aggies through 18 holes of action. The junior made a trio of birdies, one eagle, and had just one bogey on his scorecard for the first round.
Joey Kirk also had a solid round for the Aggie men, shooting an even par with three birdies on the scorecard; he is currently tied for 13th individually.
Devin Whipple was just one over for the day, making 15 pars and adding a birdie to his round, while Preston Holmes had an eagle and a birdie and shot just two over in the first round. Freshman Tobias Andersen rounded out the lineup with a five-over 77 in the first round of his first LSC championship.
Cameron’s two eagles and 65 made pars as a team were round one highs for the field, while their 10 birdies were the second to least through 18 holes of play. Whipple and Kaman lead the field with one-under par-3 scores, while Whipple’s 15 made par holes is also tied for first after Monday’s round.
Oklahoma Christian is five strokes ahead of Midwestern State, who is in second place, and six in front of the Aggies. Lubbock Christian is just one back of CU, while Texas A&M-Commerce rounds out the top-5 teams with a first round 289.
MSU’s Jake Doggett is seven strokes ahead of Kaman and the rest of the field after shooting a 65 during the first round of action. Four players are tied for third at 69, while five are tied for seventh with scores of 70.
Cameron, the Mustangs, and OC will be the last group to tee off for Tuesday’s round, with the first players from each squad beginning the second 18 holes at 11:40 a.m. and the last teeing off at 12:20 p.m.