SHAWNEE — The Cameron University cross country teams opened their 2021 season at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational on Saturday with the men taking second place and the women finishing in fifth in their respective race.
The Aggie men, who entered the season with plenty of depth on their roster, combined for a time of 1:51:36 in their first race of the season, good for second place behind East Central. CU totaled 65 points and averaged a time of 6:35.30 in the four-mile race between their top 5 finishers.
Senior Saulo Yoel led the way for the Black and Gold. Trying to fill the shoes of both Eduardo Gutierrez from last season and All-American James Majenge from 2019, Yoel was the lead man in CU’s first race, placing second with a time of 5:17.42, a few seconds behind the race winner from ECU.
Jason Cousineau, who opted out of the 2020 fall season, returned to finish in 14th overall with a time of 5:34.83, earning the Aggies 12 points. AJ Espino also finished inside the top-20, running a time of 5:39.91. Brian Easter and Edward Kipruto just missed out on a top-20 finish, coming in 21st and 22nd respectively to round out Cameron’s best five finishes.
In the women’s two-mile race, the Aggies finished in fifth place with 130 points and a total time of 1:05:53 in Saturday’s event. Their average time of 6:35.30 was a full 35 seconds back of the race winner and host OBU.
Cameron’s women have a lot of new faces on the roster, and those new faces led the charge on Saturday in Shawnee. Freshman Daesha Brathwaite was the top finisher for the Black and Gold, running a time of 6:19.40, good for 19th place overall. Transfer Fae Gonzalez came in 24th with a time of 6:32.54, while another freshman, Vanesa Najar, placed 27th with a time of 6:34.07. Eisenhower graduate Genevieve Young, another freshman, placed 33rd overall.