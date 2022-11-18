Cameron University’s men’s basketball program gave new head coach Kevin O’Connor the first win of his career, an 83-71 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State Wednesday behind the 24-point scoring leadershio from Jaylan Thomas.

The Aggies got off to an 0-2 start after an empty trip to Colorado, including a one-point heartbreaking loss to Colorado State-Pueblo. CU continued its road swing stopping in Weatherford to take on the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs.

