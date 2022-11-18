Cameron University’s men’s basketball program gave new head coach Kevin O’Connor the first win of his career, an 83-71 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State Wednesday behind the 24-point scoring leadershio from Jaylan Thomas.
The Aggies got off to an 0-2 start after an empty trip to Colorado, including a one-point heartbreaking loss to Colorado State-Pueblo. CU continued its road swing stopping in Weatherford to take on the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs.
Up next, Cameron makes its home debut as Coach O’Connor paces the sidelines of the Aggie Gym for the first time on Saturday against Rogers State in a 3 p.m. contest in the Aggie Gym. O’Connor mentioned Rogers State as one of the toughest tests on the Aggies non-conference slate.
In search of his first Division-II win, Coach O’Connor relied on Thomas to carry the Black-and-Gold offense, turning in 24 points, swiping three steals, and hauling nine rebounds. Thomas shot 61 percent from the floor and nailed three triples on six attempts to help Cameron capture their first win of the season.
Thomas was one of three in double figures, with returner Colt Savage getting hot from three to the tune of a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 10 points and five rebounds.
Newcomer Reggie Prudhomme has been one of the most impressive Aggies this season, and it continued tonight against SWOSU as he scored 12 points on eight shots while hauling in six rebounds, dishing four assists, and even coming away with a steal on the defensive end.
While Andre Washington only registered four points during his first action of the season, his impact was felt on the glass, cleaning up the boards for 11 rebounds, eight of which came on the defensive end to kill Bulldog possessions.
The two sides played a sloppy first half, the score ending up in Cameron’s favor 32-31, but both offenses came alive in the second half with a 51-point outburst from the Black-and-Gold, and the Bulldogs scored nine more points than they did in the first 20 minutes.
The Aggies dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle 55-38 while weathering the storm in a contest that saw eight lead changes before CU could eventually pull away.