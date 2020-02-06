The Cameron men’s basketball team visits DBU on Thursday.
Tip is set for 7 p.m. in Dallas.
Cameron found themselves in unfortunate familiar territory last Saturday, as they trailed by 22 points at halftime against Texas A&M-Kingsville. CU picked up the pressure in the second half and was able to cut the deficit down to five points with less than 10 seconds to play, but were unable to complete the comeback, falling 92-85. The Aggies shot 43 percent from the field and made a season-high 12 shots from three-point range. They were also solid at the foul line as they went 17-20 from the charity stripe, but so were the Hogs, who were 23-27 from the free throw line. Brock Schreiner flirted with a triple-double with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists while going a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line; Green added 20 points and three steals for CU.
After their third-straight split week, the Black and Gold have given themselves a shot at making the LSC tournament down the stretch. Their 5-9 conference mark has them tied for 12th in the league standings (the top 12 teams in the LSC make the postseason tournament). CU is averaging just over 70 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field, 36 percent from three and 71 percent from the charity stripe. The team’s strength is on the glass, where they average 38 rebounds per game and out-rebound their opponent by 2.7 boards each night. Additionally, the Aggies average 11.5 assists compared to 14.6 turnovers, while recording 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocked shots per game on defense.
DBU’s 15-5 season has been powered by their potent offense that averages 80.5 points per game. The Patriots shoot over 48 percent from the field and make 10.7 three-point field goals per game at a 38 percent clip. One thing they have struggled with is the battle on the glass, being out-rebounded by 3.2 boards per game, averaging just 31.7 rebounds per outing. DBU records 16.7 assists per game compared to 14.7 turnovers, while defensively racking up 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks each night.
A trio of Patriots are scoring over 10 points per game this season, led by junior guard Chandler Jacobs and his 14.8 scoring average. Jacobs also leads DBU with 5.2 rebounds per game and is shooting 53 percent from the field and 43 percent from long range. Additionally, Jonathyn Washington is averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds and Conner Liadiak is scoring 10 points per game for the Patriots.