Cameron returns home to the Aggie Gym to face South Texas foes Texas A&M International and Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Aggies play International at 7:30 p.m. tonight while they play Kingsville at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cameron went 1-1 last week with a come from behind 70-68 win over UAFS and an 11-point loss to Oklahoma Christian; the Aggies are now 4-8 in Lone Star Conference play, sitting in the 13th spot in the league standings.
After a stretch of four games where he failed to reach double-figures in scoring, sophomore Brock Schreiner has turned up the intensity, averaging 12.7 points in the Aggies’ last seven games including a career-high 24 points against UAFS last week.
Sitting at the bottom of the league standings with a 1-12 LSC record, Texas A&M International averages just 63.9 points per game with a scoring margin of -12.2; the Dustdevils are 1-7 since the start of 2020.
Cameron notched their fifth win of the season last Thursday against UAFS, but they were unable to go 2-0 last week, falling to Oklahoma Christian two-days later. Against OC, the Aggies got themselves in a hole, scoring just 15 points on 5-32 shooting from the field in the first half. OC had more blocks (7) than CU made field goals in the first 20 minutes of action and doubled their opponents scoring output. The resilient Black and Gold were able to get the deficit down to 10 points midway through the second half, but despite outscoring the home team 37-33 in the second frame, fell 63-52. Kendall Scott led the Aggies with 13 points, while Schreiner added 11 points, giving him a 17.5 scoring average for the week.
Cameron enters the week with a 5-13 overall record, a 4-8 conference mark, and a 3-3 record against divisional opponents. Of their five wins this season, one has come at home in the Aggie Gym (Nov. 30 against UCO), with the other four coming on the road. The Black and Gold averages right under 70 points per game, while giving up 76 to their opposition on average this season. CU is shooting 40 percent from the field, and make their 7.7 three-point field goals per game at a 36 percent clip. They also make 12.3 free throws per outing, hitting on 69 percent of their foul shots. Cameron is one of the top teams in the LSC in terms of rebounding, grabbing 37.9 boards per contest, which included a league leading 13.5 offensive rebounds per game. Additionally, CU averages 11.1 assists compared to 14.3 turnovers each contest, and totals 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocked shots per game.
Texas A&M International makes their way to the Aggie Gym with a 3-16 record which includes a 1-12 mark against league opponents. Their lone LSC win came last week against Eastern New Mexico and snapped a 14-game losing skid for the team from Laredo, Texas. The Dustdevils average 63.9 points per game, which is 12.2 points less than their opposition.
The Dustdevils have four players that are active and scoring over 10 points per game; Caleb Highley leads the group with a 13.5 scoring average. The 6-8 forward is shooting 51.5 percent from the field and also brings in 6.1 rebounds per contest. Another 6-8 forward, Tom Higgins, is averaging a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game to go along with his 10.4 scoring average.
The Javelinas have been one of the toughest teams in the conference this season, boasting a 14-5 overall record and a 10-3 LSC mark, with their only loses coming against ranked St. Edward’s, DBU, and West Texas A&M. TAMUK is averaging 71 points per game, which is four more than their opposition.
Guard Rashon Thomas is having a strong senior season for the Javelinas, averaging 14.4 points and 1.4 assists while shooting over 45 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range.