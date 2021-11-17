The Cameron men’s basketball team makes their first road trip of the season as they take on in-state foe Southwestern Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.
After opening the 2021-22 season at home, the Aggie men make their road debut to open week two, taking on a Southwestern Oklahoma State team who opened their season with two loses in Kansas. The two former conference foes showdown at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Weatherford, Okla.
The Aggies started out the 2021-22 season out with a bang, winning 74-66 over Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday, but were unable to complete the weekend sweep, falling to Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday, 84-66.
Cameron has two players leading the conference in defensive categories to this point in the season, as Connor Slater’s three blocks per game is sixth nationally and Deondre Earley’s 2.5 steals per outing is tied for the most in the Lone Star Conference.
In their fourth season under Terry Fields, Southwestern Oklahoma State is off to a 0-2 start after losing to Emporia State and Fort Hays State last weekend. Junior guard Chris Braggs Jr. leads the team with 13.5 points per game after putting up 21 in their season opener. The Bulldogs have two players who played high school ball in the shadow of Cameron, with while Elgin native Tanner Meraz and Eisenhower product Mark Berry.
ABOUT THE AGGIES
Cameron began their new season with something they didn’t accomplish until the last game of the season last spring, earning a win at home. That win came against CSU-Pueblo on a night where the Aggies top two scorers from last season were cold from the field. They then followed that up by facing a long and talented UCCS squad, falling behind early and losing 84-66, unable to complete a second half comeback led by a spark off the bench by newcomer Deondre Earley.
The Aggie offense was up and down during their first weekend, shooting 37 percent from the field and 34 percent from long range, making just 5.5 shots from three per outing. They did, however, do a good job of getting to the foul line, averaging 18.5 made free throws and knocking them down at an 80 percent clip. The Black and Gold also did a good job of ball control, turning it over on average 11 times while forcing their opponents into 16.5 turnovers per contest. They also averaged 4.5 blocks per game, second best in the LSC to this point in the year.
Savage is one of three players to average over 10 points per game during the opening weekend. Slater averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks while shooting around 58 percent from the field. Brock Schreiner, despite a slow start shooting the ball, averaged 10 points and 3.5 assists, edging out Marques Warrior Jr., who averaged eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal against the two RMAC schools. Freshman Joshua Fanuiel had an impressive debut, going for 16 points in the win over CSU-Pueblo while also averaging five rebounds over the two-day span.