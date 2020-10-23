DUNCAN – Led by freshman Tobias Andersen, who narrowly missed out on his first career first-place playoff win, and junior Devin Whipple, the Cameron men’s golf team moved up the leaderboard to finish in second place at The Hrnciar on Tuesday.
After shooting a 295 on day one of their home tournament, held at The Territory, Cameron entered the final round in fourth place, two shots behind Midwestern State and six shots back of West Texas A&M. CU kept pace in their final round by shooting a 296 to jump both MSU and WT to finish in second place with a total score of 591.
Andersen, CU’s standout freshman from Ikast, Denmark, recorded the lowest score of the second round at the always tough Territory Golf Course, carding a four-under 68. That scored, paired with his first-round 72, put him in a tie with Oklahoma Christian’s Andres Brictson for first place with scores of 140 for the 36-hole event.
As for the rest of the Aggie lineup, junior Devin Whipple just missed out on a top-5 finish, shooting a 75 on Tuesday to finish with a two-round score of 144; he tied for sixth individually. Logan Durst, who had a second place finish at this tournament last season, tied for 27th with a score of 154 after carding a 76 in the second round. Joey Kirk carded a 77 to end the event with a 155 and Tyler Kaman finished with a 159 after a tough score of 83 on Tuesday.
Andersen led the field with a one-under score on the par-3 holes, and was tied for second with Whipple on the par-4’s, both scoring one-under. Andersen also led the tournament with 11 birdies, with Whipple adding nine and Crews and Holmes for the “B” team both totaling seven.
Oklahoma Christian ran away with the team tournament title, shooting a four-under 572 for the 36 holes. They had three players finish inside the top-5 individually, as Brictson, Trevor Norby, and Mateo Pulcini joined Andersen and MSU’s Garret Leek on The Hrnciar All-Tournament Team.