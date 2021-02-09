Freshman guard Marques Warrior Jr. had a career-high 23 points and made a game tying three at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime, but the Cameron men’s basketball team went cold in the extra five minutes, falling to UT Tyler, 85-75.
Warrior Jr. has been a solid playmaker for head coach Andrew Brown all season but has yet to have a breakout scoring game. He did just that on Monday, scoring a team-high 23 on 9-15 shooting from the field. The Putnam City West product was 4-5 from three-point range, with his fourth being a contested shot with four seconds left in regulation that tied the game at three. Warrior Jr. also had three helpers and three steals in the loss.
Cameron had three players put up solid numbers against UT Tyler, including Warrior Jr. Brock Schreiner scored 15 points on 5-11 shooting, making three triples on the night. Schreiner also had three assists and notched a takeaway and a block on the defensive end.
Connor Slater played 41 strong minutes for Brown, putting up a career-best 15 points on 4-9 shooting. The sophomore forward was 6-8 from the foul line and added a team-best seven rebounds and three assists.
UT Tyler slowly took control of the game in the second half, extending their lead to 12 with 12:35 to play on a layup by Milan Szabo. Cameron cut the lead back down to five thanks to a pair of made free throws by Hunter Quick, but about a minute later, UTT was back up by nine with four to play.
CU would not go away as a Slater make with 1:16 to play set the score at 67-62. Warrior converted an and-one opportunity with 23 seconds left to narrow the lead to two. Cameron was forced to foul on the next possession, but Emanuel Gant made just one of his two free throws, giving the Aggies a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. On a broken play, Warrior took the game into his own hands and pulled up for a three with a defender in his face and nailed it, tying the game at 68 and forcing overtime.
That was where the remarkable CU comeback ended. Cameron led for just 15 seconds in extra time. UT Tyler was 4-6 from the field, 2-3 from three, and 7-7 from the charity stripe in the final five minutes of action, while the Aggies were just 2-10 from the field and 0-3 from three in overtime.
The Aggies led for just 22 seconds of a hard fought battle against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon, falling 76-66. The Aggies gave the ball up 22 times in the game, nine of those on Patriots steals, resulting in 20 points off turnovers. On the other side of the court, UTT gave the ball away just 10 times resulting in five points for the Black and Gold.
Cameron shot 50 percent from the field, including 7-13 from three and 9-10 from the foul line in the first half; Brock Schreiner led the way with nine points on three made triples. Fourteen of CU’s 22 turnovers came in the first half alone.
Schreiner led the Aggies with 12 points but did not make a field goal in the final 20 minutes of play. Marques Warrior Jr. had nine points (5-5 FTA) and a team-high five assists, while Hunter Quick led the Black and Gold with eight rebounds in just 16 minutes on the floor.
The Aggies (1-12) have lost six straight and are now 0-7 at home. They hit the road this weekend, visiting San Antonio for a pair of games against St. Mary’s.