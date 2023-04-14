Tomas Alameida

Tomas Alameida, shown here celebrating a point in a recent match, played a critical role Thursday as the CU men beat Midwestern, 5-2. Alameda and Thomas Cardona won their No. 1 doubles match and then Alameida won a three-set victory at No. 1 singles during a Lone Star match at Midwestern.

 Courtesy

CU men top MSU, 5-2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – The Cameron men’s tennis team took down rival Midwestern State 5-2 on Thursday at the MSU Tennis Complex.

Recommended for you