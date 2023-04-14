CU men top MSU, 5-2
WICHITA FALLS, Texas – The Cameron men’s tennis team took down rival Midwestern State 5-2 on Thursday at the MSU Tennis Complex.
The Aggies won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches to earn the point. Thomas Cardona and Tomas Almeida won 6-3 and Kristian Kubik and Emilio Seelbach won the tiebreaker (10-8) to claim the duel 7-6.
In singles, CU was victorious at No. 1, No. 2, No.4, and No. 6. Almeida had a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win at one, Cardona won 6-2, 6-4 at two, Kubik claimed the point at four 6-1, 6-2, and Alvaro Chavez won at six 7-5, 6-2.
The CU teams end the regular season at Lubbock Christian on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Just a day earlier the Cameron men’s tennis team moved to second in the NCAA South Central Regional Rankings with a record of 11-2 on the season and trail only UT Tyler, Midwestern State and Lubbock Christian.
At the National level the CU men’s tennis team moved to 17th in the most recent ITA NCAA Division II Men’s National Team, Singles, and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point, after a 2-1 week. Almeida is slated as the 35th-ranked individual. In doubles, Almeida and Thomas Cardona move up to the 16th, and Joao Duleba and Baptiste Mercier make a big move as they climb to 19th in the polls.
Cameron women
fall to MSU
The Cameron women’s tennis team saw their perfect NCAA DII record come to an end on Thursday afternoon as they dropped a 4-3 duel to rival Midwestern.
The Aggies found themselves behind after dropping the point during the doubles, as the No. 3 duo of Jenna Goessel and Magda Wawrowska were the only ones to get a win, as they won 6-2.
Back-to-back Lone Star Player of the Week Vasilisa Polunova won the duel at No. 1 7-6(7-2), 6-2. Kateryna Rudenko rebounded at No. 3 with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 win, and Karolina Glowinska won the match at No. 6 6-2, 3-6, [10-8].
CU still has hopes to secure the regular season LSC championship as a win on Saturday over Lubbock Christian would seal the deal, but a loss could cause a tie atop the standings.
The loss was tough to accept after the CU women have climbed to ninth in this week’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) NCAA Division II Women’s National Team, Singles, and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point.
Vasilisa Polunova moves to 26th after a massive win over Ashley Penshorn of St. Mary’s last week. Anastasia Uspenskaia slides to 39th. In doubles, Polunova and Uspenskaia moved up to the 41st-ranked team this week.
Polunova was honored as the Lone Star Conference women’s tennis player of the week for the second consecutive week after going 2-0 in singles. She won 7-5, 6-3 against St. Mary’s before prevailing 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 against Central Oklahoma.
By CU SPORTS INFORMATION