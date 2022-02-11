Colt Savage hit a pair of critical free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining and Cameron men were able to stop a last-second Eastern New Mexico scoring opportunity to give the Aggies a wild 66-65 victory, their first in Lone Star Conference action this season.
The Aggie men had played well in several recent games after Jeff Mahoney took over the reins but they had been struggling to finish. Thursday night they found a way bolstered by a loud group of CU fans.
“We did just what we did in the women’s game,” Mahoney said. “We had one timeout left but we just went ahead and ran the offense and got Colt to go to the rim and draw a foul. Then he stepped up there and hit two huge free throws.
“Right before that we got a huge defensive stop and it just worked out perfectly for us. I am happy for these players and these two grad assistants (Andrew Tuan and Alec Daniels). They’ve been doing a lot of the scouting and preparation and they deserve a lot of credit as well.”
The women’s game was equally as exciting and in this one head coach Emma Andrews and Mahoney had the right play called with Stephanie Peterson doing the honors. The CU women had been tied with 5.7 seconds left but quickly called time to advance the ball.
Peterson got the ball and drove left and put in a layup for a 73-71 lead with 1.2 seconds remaining. But the suspense wasn’t over as when the Greyhounds inbounded the ball, CU was called for a foul, sending Anasha Hurst to the line with 2-tenths a second remaining. She hit the first, but missed the second and the ball bounced away as the Aggies celebrated a tough 73-72 victory.
The celebration for both teams won’t last long because Lubbock Christian comes to Lawton Saturday for a huge Lone Star Conference twinbill. The women’s game at 2 p.m. features the defending NCAA Division II National Champion Lubbock women against the Aggies who remain above LC in the standings.
The men’s game at 4 p.m. features the No. 1-ranked Lubbock Christian men, giving area fans a chance to see some elite basketball action.
And the best news, there is no admission as Cameron is celebrating the return to filled gyms by inviting anyone to watch the games this season.
Peterson had right touch
The ending of the women’s game was an interesting one to say the least because Peterson has a secret weapon, her left hand.
“When I was starting to play ball as a kid, they asked all of us if anyone was left-handed,” she said. “I looked around and nobody was holding up their hand, so I didn’t hold up mine, not wanting to be weird. But since then, I am left-handed but I play with my right most of the time. I’ve always been pretty good going left.”
Of course, the coaches had predicted just what the Greyounds would do when CU inbounded the ball late.
“We decided that we’d use that play because we’d been practicing it for several weeks,” Andrews said. “Teams have started doubling Maighan (Hedge) because we’ve used her a great deal in those situations and we just decided this was the game to use it.”
Peterson wasn’t so sure.
“When they said that in the huddle I said, ‘are you sure that’s the play you want to run?’” she said with a huge grid. “But it worked out great and we got a big win.”
The CU women got the win thanks to a balanced scoring attack where all eight players suited up scored and that 20-13 edge in bench scoring was huge.
Katie King had a huge game for CU, scoring 18 to lead the team in scoring, shooting 7-of-15 from the field. She also had five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and just one turnover against the ENMU pressure.
“Katie just has that thick blood; she has a mindset that she can do whatever needs to be done out there,” Andrews said. “And nothing rattles her, she’s always in the moment, but she showed that burst to the rim tonight.”
Hedge and Whitney Outon each had 11 and Peterson joined those four in double figures with 10. CU led for more than 32 minutes of the game but the Aggies could never put the visitors away as they hit 9-of-18 from long range, well above their average for the season.
Free throws aid men
One of the first things Mahoney told the CU men was that their 19-of-20 free throw shooting was huge.
“We stress that all the time and that’s a classic reason because when we needed them Colt hit a pair of huge ones for us,” Mahoney said. “Our offense got a little stagnant there late but I think that was because we got a little tired.
“But these guys are working their rears off to get better and tonight everyone contributed.”
And just like the CU women, every one of the nine players the Aggies suited up scored. Connor Slater led the way with 19 and Deondre Earley added 11 despite sitting some with foul trouble.
The CU men dominated one major statistic in addition to free throws, long-range shooting. The Aggies hit 9-of-19 for 47.4 percent while limiting the ‘Hounds to just 3-of-18 for 18.8 percent.
“We’ve been mixing up defenses some and I think that helped us tonight,” Mahoney said. “But now we have to get ready for another tough test. This bunch is really tough.”
Tuan added, “Lubbock Christian just plays well together; their team chemistry is great. They shoot the ball well and they will play tough man-to-man defense. We’re going to have to play well.”