ODESSA, Texas — Poor three-point and free throw shooting was the difference in another close loss for Cameron men’s basketball as they fell to UT Permian Basin 85-80 on Saturday afternoon.
The Aggies remain winless, having dropped a 104-102 shootout to the Falcons on Friday night, despite career nights from Brock Schreiner and Andrew Nguyen.
Meanwhile, the Cameron women’s basketball games against UT Permian Basin were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The two teams were also slated to play a pair of games this weekend in Odessa.
The CU men, who shot over 53 percent from the floor in Saturday’s loss, made eight threes, and was 22-27 during Friday’s game against UTPB, made just four threes on 22 attempts during Saturday’s contest, and knocked down only half of their 20 free throw attempts.
Despite those poor percentages, CU still shot over 47 percent from the field, scoring 50 of their 80 points in the paint. Junior Brock Schreiner led the way, scoring 28 points on 11-18 shooting from the field and 4-4 from the foul line. The Choctaw, Okla. native finishes the weekend averaging 29.5 points and going 16-16 from the charity stripe.
Kendall Scott was one of the reasons the Black and Gold controlled the battle on the glass 43-34. The junior from Houston, Texas recorded his sixth collegiate double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds during Saturday’s outing.
Freshman Jalen Mangum notched his first collegiate double-digit scoring game, added 12 points on 5-12 shooting with 10 of his points coming in the second half alone.
On Friday night, Schreiner and Nguyen combined for 48 percent of the Black and Gold’s scoring output on Friday. Schreiner, a junior from Choctaw, notched a career-best 31 points while going a perfect 12-12 from the charity stripe. Nguyen, a junior from Houston, Texas, scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half while going 5-7 from long-range in the contest. Behind their efforts, CU built a 12-point lead late in the first half before UTPB climbed back into the game.
Schreiner’s momentum from Friday’s career-game carried into Saturday’s contest as the junior guard had 17 points to lead all scorers at the break. He was 6-10 from the field and 4-4 from the foul line while also tying the team lead with four boards; Marques Warrior Jr. had eight points at the break for CU.
Cameron isn’t in action again until Jan. 2 when they start a home-and-home series with Dallas Baptist.