PLANO, Texas — The Cameron men put up a dominant performance in the first game of their Texas two-step on Thursday, beating Collin County CC 7-0.
The Aggies were playing without 2019 All-American Julen Gutierrez, but that didn’t not prove to be an issue for coach Josh Cobble’s squad.
Cameron opened the match up 1-0, sweeping the doubles matches. Both duo’s of Maycon Dias and Bruno Vietri at No. 1 and Pierre Marion and Gabe Wilbourn at No. 3 defeated their opponents 6-1, while Oscar del Granado and Jesus Villamizar battled to a 6-4 win at No. 2.
The Aggies continued their dominance by sweeping all six singles battles. Vietri and Granado had the toughest tests, with both players coming back from first-set losses to win in three. At the five spot, Villamizar put together a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win, while Wilbourn won his first singles match of the spring at No. 6, 6-1, 7-6; Marion at three and Dias at two both won in two sets.
Cameron will be back in action on in Plano on Friday, when they take on Tyler Junior College with a match slated to begin at 11 a.m.
Cameron 7, Collin County CC 0
Singles competition
1. Bruno Vietri (CU) def. Adam O’Shannessy (COLLIN) 5-7, 6-4, 10-7
2. Oscar del Granado (CU) def. Valentin Rivadeo (COLLIN) 3-6, 6-3, 11-9
3. Pierre Marion (CU) def. Kameron Dehart (COLLIN) 6-1, 6-4
4. Maycon Dias (CU) def. Kevon Webb (COLLIN) 6-2, 6-1
5. Jesus Villamizar (CU) def. Alec Dos Santos (COLLIN) 6-0, 6-0
6. Gabe Wilbourn (CU) def. Drew Shuvalov (COLLIN) 6-1, 7-6
Doubles competition
1. Maycon Dias/Bruno Vietri (CU) def. Valentin Rivadeo/Kameron Dehart (COLLIN) 6-1
2. Oscar del Granado/Jesus Villamizar (CU) def. Adam O’Shannessy/Kevon Webb (COLLIN) 6-4
3. Pierre Marion/Gabe Wilbourn (CU) def. Drew Shuvalov/Alec Dos Santos (COLLIN) 6-1