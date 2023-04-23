Tennis
MetroCreative

ARLINGTON, Texas –Cameron men earned a pair of doubles victories to get off to a good start and then three Aggies scratched out tough singles wins to forge a 4-3 victory to bring home the Lone Star Conference championship trophy and help their cause as they strive to host a first-round NCAA Division II regional next week.

Tomas Almeida, playing at the No. 1 singles spot had a big hand in the victory as he first joined with Thomas Cardona to earn a 6-3 doubles win and set up the Aggies with a chance to get the single point for the doubles portion of the event. That second win came from Kristian Kubick and Emilio Seelbach as they came away with a 6-1 victory to give the Aggies the one point for the doubles.

