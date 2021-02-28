The Cameron men’s basketball team closed out the 2020-21 season on a high-note, taking down Texas A&M-Commerce 69-62 on Saturday evening in the Aggie Gym behind solid three-point shooting by Andrew Nguyen, Brock Schreiner, and Kino Thompson.
The Aggies entered Saturday’s contest with a 1-15 record with their last and only win coming back on Jan. 7 against Oklahoma Christian. CU welcomed a Lions team into the Aggie Gym after having just lost to them by 13 on Thursday in Commerce, Texas.
The Black and Gold, who have been in most of their games down to the final minutes, were not going to go down in their final game of the regular season without a fight and juniors Schreiner and Nguyen were a big part of that.
Schreiner, who put up 25 points on 20 shots in Thursday’s loss, went for 25 again on Saturday with a much more efficient shooting performance, as he went 8-15 from the field with three triples and was 6-7 from the charity stripe. The Choctaw, Okla. native added four assists and five rebounds in the win.
CU’s sharpshooting guard from Houston, Texas, Nguyen was feeling it against the Lions, going for 12 points on 4-9 shooting from three, just two days after making three triples and scoring 11 points in Commerce. Nguyen hit some key shots down the stretch for CU and added four rebounds and two helpers.
The freshman Thompson also had a big game for the Aggies, scoring 15 points on 6-12 shooting. The San Antonio product made three shots from long range and added a team-high six rebounds and had two assists.
Cameron shot just 37.7 percent from the field, but was 12-33 from three, while the Lions were just 5-27 from long range while shooting 39 percent from the field. The three-point shooting was the difference, as the Lions led in almost every other statistical category.
The Aggies end the season with a 2-15 record overall and a 2-5 mark against Lone Star Conference North Division opponents. They miss out on the conference tournament for the second straight season after finishing 14th in the league point standings with a rating of 2.147.