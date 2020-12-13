LAWTON – In a game where they never led rival Midwestern State, the Cameron men’s basketball team lost by just five points, 75-70, after a late comeback fell short on Saturday.
Cameron got solid production from their junior leaders, as Kendall Scott notched his fifth career double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Brock Schreiner knocked down four triples and added 14 points.
The Aggies, who seemed out-matched against the Mustangs in Friday night 98-75 loss, showed their resiliency in the second game of the series, as they found themselves down 22-7 midway through the first half. Minutes later, CU was within three points and trailed by just six at the break, 38-31.
Cameron fell behind by 14 with just under 10 to play. The young Aggies slowly chipped away at the lead and a three by freshman Kino Thompson put them within strike distance, down three, with just 11 seconds on the clock. However, the Mustangs made all four of their free throws down the stretch as they secured the 75-70 win to move to 2-0 on the young season.
CU made 10 triples in the loss but shot just 38.1 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from the charity stripe. They also turned the ball over 17 times, which resulted in 14 points for the Mustangs. Slater added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Midwestern State had three players in double-figures, led by Luke Hamilton, who had 14 points and made four trey-balls of his own. MSU shot 39 percent from the field with 11 triples and makes on 18 of their 24 free throw attempts.
Now 0-2, the Aggies will face their first road trip of the 2020-21 season next weekend when they head to UT Permian Basin for another back-to-back slate. Game one tips off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 and game two will be on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.