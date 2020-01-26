OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cameron men’s basketball team could not overcome their 15-point, cold-shooting first half as they dropped Saturday’s Lone Star Conference division matchup at Oklahoma Christian 63-52.
The Aggies poor first half that saw them shoot less than 16 percent from the field led to a half-time deficit that they were unable to overcome during the second 20 minutes of action. CU ended up shooting just under 30 percent from the field in the game, going 9-28 from three and 5-8 from the charity stripe. They had just five turnovers in the contest and were out-rebounded 39-35 by the home team Eagles.
Kendall Scott was one of two players to reach double-figures for the Black and Gold. The sophomore forward shot just 4-14 from the field, but made all five of his squad’s foul shots, going 5-6 from the line. Brock Schreiner added 11 points, all in the second half, on 4-13 shooting from the field. CU’s leading scorer on the season made a trio of three pointers and tied for a team-high with three helpers.
OC opened the half on an 8-0 run in the first three and a half minutes of play. CU was able to cut that lead down to four on a Hunter Quick layup with 12:55 on the clock, but just a few minutes later, a pair of Eagle free throws stretched the lead out to 10 with just under eight to play in the first frame. The home team ended the half on an 8-0 run to give them a 30-15 advantage at the break.
Not a lot went right in the first half for the Aggies. Cameron shot just 15.6 percent from the field and was 1-12 from three-point range in the first 20 minutes of action. Scott had six points at the break to lead CU, making all four of the Aggies free throw attempts in the half.
The Aggies are now 5-13 on the year with a 4-8 conference mark and a 3-3 record against divisional opponents. They return home next week to host LSC-newcomer Texas A&M International on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.