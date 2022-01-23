For the second straight game, the Cameron men battled a tough Lone Star Conference team to the final minutes, losing 89-83 to Angelo State on Saturday.
The men's basketball team is still searching for the first conference win of the season after Thursday's overtime loss to UT Permian Basin and now Saturday's loss to the Rams, a game in which they led with just over two minutes to play.
Cameron matched ASU, who entered the game with 12 wins this season, in just about phase of the game. The Aggies shot 42 percent from the field, 38 percent from three, and 82 percent from the charity stripe. The Rams shot 43 percent from the field, 39 percent from long range, and 78 percent from the charity stripe. CU outrebounded their opponent 42-36, but the Black and Gold turned the ball over one more time than the visiting Rams.
Four players scored in double figures for CU, led by Connor Slater's 20 points on 14 shots, including two big three-pointers. Brock Schreiner and Colt Savage each had 15 points and Marques Warrior Jr. was just two assists shy of a double-double with 12 points and eight helpers. Joshua Fanuiel led the Aggies with eight rebounds to go along with nine points.
CU falls to 2-9 on the season and 0-5 in league play. They look to turn things around next week on the road when they visit DBU on Thursday, Jan. 27, and then Midwestern State on Saturday, Jan. 29; Cameron lost to the rival Mustangs in a non-conference meeting in the Aggie Gym back in November.