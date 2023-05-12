Cameron men advance in National tennis meet

ORLANDO – Cameron University’s men’s tennis team has advanced past the first round of the NCAA Division II National Championship, for the first time since 2015, after a 4-1 win over No. 8 Northwest Missouri State on Thursday morning at the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center).

This marks only the second win in program history at nationals as they hold a 2-9 record all-time, with the last win in 2015 when Cameron Hall of Fame head coach James Helvey’s squad beat Mercyhurst 5-0.

