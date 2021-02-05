Cameron opened the week with a solid win over UT Permian Basin and they look to carry that momentum into the weekend when they host UT Tyler for a pair of Lone Star Conference contests.
On Monday, Cameron snapped their four-game losing skid, beating UT Permian Basin 76-65; the Aggies forced UTPB into 29 turnovers with 17 of those coming via steals, two shy of the program record for a single game. Junior guard Maighan Hedge led the way against the Falcons with her fourth 20-plus point scoring outburst, pouring in 25 points on 10-off-19 shooting on Monday night. Kiara Lovings scored 17 points, with 15 of those coming on three-pointers, against UTPB on Monday; it was the third time this season that a CU player has had five made triples in a game.
Cameron head coach Emma Andrews is hoping their gritty win against UT Permian Basin on Monday gets her team back on track like when they started the season 3-1. The Aggies are averaging 68.4 points per game, shooting almost 38 percent from the floor and 32 percent from three. CU, who usually is tops in the league in three-point offense, leads the LSC in three-point defense, holding teams to just 25.6 percent long range shooting.