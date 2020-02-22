Cameron University inducted five new members into the Cameron Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night as part of the 2020 CU Homecoming festivities.
The Class of 2020, which included three All-Americans, an accomplished boxer, and a Hall of Fame golf coach, is the 13th class of former Aggie student-athletes and coaches to be inducted into the University’s athletics hall of fame.
Making up the 2020 class, starting center on the 1980 NAIA National Champion men’s basketball team Ray Franklin, boxer and track athlete Farron Hottel, long-time Aggie men’s golf coach Jerry Hrnciar, All-American men’s tennis player Jordi Mullor, and the dominant All-American volleyball player Taran Turner.
Cameron athletic director Jim Jackson welcomed the new members and their families as well as inductees from years prior, boosters, fans, and current Aggie student-athletes, coaches, and staff to the annual event on Friday night, which, as it has been the past few years, was hosted by CU Vice President for University Advancement Albert Johnson Jr.
V.P. Johnson sat down with each of the five new inductees, include his former coach, Hrnciar, and picked their brain about their time at Cameron and their success throughout the years. Each one shared memories and stories of their time on campus, including Franklin recognizing his fellow champion teammates and coaches, some who were in attendance on Friday night, Hottel emphasizing his all-around accomplishments, Hrnciar telling countless stories about road trips with over 20 former golfers in attendance, Mullor shouting out his sister, who always played at Cameron, and encouraging the current student-athletes in attendance, and Turner referencing the grueling three-a-days that former coach and now associate athletic director Kim Vinson put her and her twin sister, Taylor, and other teammates who were in attendance through.
The 2020 class is responsible for multiple All-American honors, All-Conference honors, league championships, and a few national championships, making them a very deserving group.
Cameron will recognize the new inductees during halftime of the women’s basketball game against UAFS on Saturday, which begins at 2 p.m.
There will also be a reunion for the 40th anniversary of the 1980 National Champion squad at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the McMahon Centennial Complex McCasland Ballroom.
The Cameron Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020:
Ray Franklin – Men’s Basketball (1977-1980)
Franklin was a key member of the 1980 NAIA National Championship squad. At 6-7, he started at center and was a dominant presence in the post after transferring to Cameron as a sophomore. Franklin averaged over 13 points and eight rebounds during his junior and senior seasons and still holds the program for most rebounds in a game with 26 against Southwestern.
Farron Hottel – Boxing and Track (1952-54)
Hottel was a big part of Hall of Fame coach Jess Thompson’s fighting Aggies. He amassed a record of 88 wins and seven losses with 20 of those wins coming via knockout. Hottel was the state runner-up in the 1952 Golden Gloves, fighting as a lightweight, and is credited with a win over Oklahoma Boxing Hall of Famer Jerry Brownrigg. The Stratford, Okla. native also ran track for Cameron, competing in the half mile with many victories in Oklahoma and Texas at the AAU level. Hottel was also an active member of the school’s Student Senate and was the football team’s athletic trainer.
Jerry Hrnciar – Men’s Golf Coach & Athletic Director (1974-2019)
Hrnciar joined the Cameron Athletics coaching staff in the early 70’s as the volunteer men’s golf coach and turned that into one of the most successful coaching career’s in Cameron history. The Shamrock, Texas native coached the 1983 NAIA National Championship squad and was named the National Coach of the Year that same season. His teams qualified for 21 national tournaments, 10 in NAIA and 11 in NCAA Division II, and won a record 11 Lone Star Conference titles. In 2007, Hrnciar was named the Golf Coaches Association of America’s NCAA Division II District Coach of the Year, which was the 13th time he had been awarded the honor. In 2012, he was inducted into the GCAA’s Hall of Fame. Hrnciar coached 39 All-Americans and 31 Academic All-Americans during his time at CU.
Jordi Mullor – Men’s Tennis (2004-08)
Mullor arrived at Cameron from Veracruz, Mexico and was a key part of the Aggie tennis program’s success during his four years on campus. He posted winning records in both singles and doubles all four years and led his team to three 20-plus win seasons. Mullor earned All-Lone Star Conference recognition as a sophomore, junior, and senior and was an ITA All-American in 2008 when he led CU to their first ever LSC Championship; that team won the South Central Regional and was ranked No. 6 in the ITA National Poll, which was the highest a Cameron team has been ranked.
Taran Turner – Volleyball (2003-07)
Turner came to Cameron with her twin sister, Taylor, to play for then head coach Kim Vinson. She was an all-conference player all four years and dominant on the block, totaling over 330 blocks for her career. As a senior, Turner averaged a stellar 4.44 kills per set on her way to being named to the NCAA All-American squad. That team went 25-4 overall and 10-2 in the tough Lone Star Conference.