Cameron Athletics inducted two new classes into the Cameron Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night, honoring both the classes of 2021 and 2022.
The Aggie Hall of Fame now has 10 new members with six being inducted from the class of 2021, which was unable to have a ceremony last year, and four from the class of 2022.
The class of 2021 was made up of football and baseball student-athlete John Brandes, volleyball libero Jennifer Head, long-time tennis coach James Helvey, women’s basketball player Brittany Patterson, football player Tommy Bell, who has passed away, and softball standout Stephanie Bour.
Inducted into the class of 2022 on Friday night was the sixth man on the 1980 National Championship basketball team Keith Kimble, All-American runner Thomas Toth, long-time Lawton Constitution sports editor Joey Goodman and well-known Aggie supporter “CU” Eddie Larson.