Cameron is set to play three basketball games at the Aggie Gym to close out their schedule this week, hosting UT Tyler on Tuesday night, Texas A&M International on Thursday night and then Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday afternoon.
In addition to closing out the regular season, Cameron Athletics has three promotional events coming up as well. Tuesday is National Division II Day with Aggie SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) hosting two fundraisers (Chuck-A-Duck and Pie a Coach) during the basketball games. Thursday night is BancFirst night and Saturday is Senior Day and Homecoming.
The Cameron men enter the final week of the regular season with a 4-16 overall record and a 2-11 conference mark. They are averaging 68.5 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the floor, 33 percent from three.
Colt Savage leads the team with 14.4 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds. Brock Schreiner averages 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals for the Aggies while making 88 percent of his shots from the free throw line. Connor Slater adds 12 points and six rebounds per contest while shooting 49 percent from the floor.
UT Tyler is 4-1 in its last five games and 6-6 in league play. Micah Fuller is second in all of Division II with a 93.4 percent free throw percentage and averages 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Texas A&M International is led in scoring by Greg Bowie II’s 15.4 points per game. La-Quiem Walker and Jermaie Drewey both add 11.3 points per game with Walker also averaging 5.3 rebounds per contest.
Texas A&M-Kingsville turns the ball over just 11.4 times per game. C.J. Smith is the only Javelina scoring over 10 points per game, with a 13.4 scoring average to go along with 3.3 assists per contest.
Cameron’s women’s team is 9-4 in league play and in eighth place in the conference standings.
The Aggies got back to what made them so successful all season last time out in their win over Western New Mexico. They made 10 three-pointers and forced 20 turnovers with 14 steals in the 25-point victory. Cameron is averaging 77 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 34 percent from three, making 10.2 shots from deep per game. They also limit teams to just 5.2 made three-pointers at a 28 percent clip. CU also turns teams over 21 times per outing, resulting in an average of 21 points, with 12.1 steals per contest. Maighan Hedge leads the way with 21.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. Stephanie Peterson is averaging nearly 14 points to go along with 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals. Second-year guard Katie King is fourth on the team with 10.1 points per game to go along with averages of 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals.
Sitting at 16-6 overall and 9-3 in LSC play, UT Tyler is averaging 66.2 points per game while limiting teams to 58.4 points on average. Liah Davis leads the team with 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while Destini Whitehead averages 10.4 points, and Montse Gutierrez averages 10.3 points.
Texas A&M International turns the ball over 23.3 times per contest. However, the Dustdevils force 22.5 giveaways with 12.2 steals per outing. Sophomore forward Rai Brown averages 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals.
The Javelinas have a 10-4 league mark. TAMUK also limits teams to just 58 points per game with them shooting 38.5 percent from the field and just 25 percent from three. Kryslyn Jones averages a team-best 10.1 points.