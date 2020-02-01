Cameron University’s basketball teams will be shooting for a home series sweep this week as Texas A&M-Kingsville comes visiting the Aggie Gym this afternoon for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
Thursday both CU teams beat Lone Star Conference newcomer Texas A&M-International and for the CU women they have won three straight to climb to 8-11 overall but more importantly 7-6 in Lone Star action and 3-3 in the division. A&M-Kingsville sits near the bottom of the conference at 4-12 overall and 3-11 in the LSC and 1-4 in division games.
The Cameron men are now 6-13 overall, 5-8 in the Lone Star and 4-3 against division opponents. The Javs, who are 15-5 overall, are much improved this year, having already won 10 LSC games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They are 11-3 in the LSC but just 3-2 in the division.
Texas A&M-Kingsville is averaging just 49 points on offense and allowing 60.3 points on the defensive end. The Javelinas are shooting 34.8 percent from the field, 25 percent from three, and 59 percent from the foul line. They average just 10.7 assists compared to 21.3 turnovers , which result in 18.5 points for their opponents. Defensively, they average 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per outing.
The Javelinas have just two players with scoring averages of over 10 points in Bryna Thompson (12.8 ppg) and Ravae Payne (11.9 ppg), but Thompson has only played four games this season and Payne has not seen the court since Jan. 16. Jalynn Johnson averages 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds, while 5-10 forward Anastacia Mickens averages 7.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Javelinas.
The CU men will have to contend with guard Rashon Thomas, a senior who is having a strong season, averaging 14.4 points and 1.4 assists while shooting over 45 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range.
Cameron averages just under 70 points per game, while giving up 76 to their opposition on average this season. CU is shooting 40 percent from the field, and making 7.7 three-point field goals per game at a 36 percent clip. They also make 12.3 free throws per outing, hitting on 69 percent of their foul shots. Cameron is one of the top teams in the LSC in terms of rebounding, grabbing 37.9 boards per contest, which included a league leading 13.5 offensive rebounds per game. Additionally, CU averages 11.1 assists compared to 14.3 turnovers each contest, and totals 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocked shots per game.
Brock Schreiner leads CU and is the only Aggie averaging over 10 points per game with 10.8, while the sophomore also brings in 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing. Jordan Lewis is right behind him with a 9.8 scoring average while making 41.5 percent of his shots from long-range, and Kendall Scott and Tyler Williams are both scoring just over nine points per contest. Scott also leads CU with 6.5 boards per game, while Williams averages 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Aggies.
TAMUK is averaging 71 points per game, which is four more than their opposition. They are shooting 41 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and make their 15.4 free throws per game at a 72 percent clip. Kingsville does a good job of controlling the glass, grabbing 4.6 more rebounds than their opponent per game while also averaging 12.4 assists compared to just 13.6 turnovers each contest. On the defensive end, they record 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while allowing the opposition to shoot 44 percent from the field on their end of the court.
Thomas is one of two Javelinas averaging over 10 points per game. The senior guard’s 14.4 points per game leads the team while junior Tre Flowers averages 11.2 points for the Javelinas. John Mouton leads the squad with 5.6 boards per game to go along with his 7.4 scoring average, while 6-8 sophomore Will Chayer averages 5.5 rebounds to go along with 6.9 points per game.