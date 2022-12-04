DENTON, Texas – Cameron University’s women’s basketball team dropped its second straight Lone Star Conference game, losing to Texas Woman’s, 85-63, Saturday afternoon inside the Kitty Magee Arena.

TWU would dominate the game from tip to buzzer as CU’s woes early on continued to stifle them. The Pioneers opened the game with an 11-0 run. The Aggies would shoot 3-for-14 in the frame. They scored all eight points in the quarter from 5:32 to 4:27.

