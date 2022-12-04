DENTON, Texas – Cameron University’s women’s basketball team dropped its second straight Lone Star Conference game, losing to Texas Woman’s, 85-63, Saturday afternoon inside the Kitty Magee Arena.
TWU would dominate the game from tip to buzzer as CU’s woes early on continued to stifle them. The Pioneers opened the game with an 11-0 run. The Aggies would shoot 3-for-14 in the frame. They scored all eight points in the quarter from 5:32 to 4:27.
Miller knocked down a three at the 5:32 mark of the quarter to get Cameron on the board, King hit a jumper at 5:17, and Heidebrecht made a three at 4:27.
The second quarter was not much better for the Black-and-Gold, shooting 4-for-13 from the floor, and 2-of-5 from deep, while Texas Woman’s made 10-of-19 shots, extending their lead to 20 points at the intermission, as they would lead 42-22.
The Aggies would knock down twice as many shots as the first, shooting 42.9 percent in the second half and 47.1 from deep, making eight threes after the half. Cameron could not improve the scoreboard in the second half, but they were able to hang tight with TWU, only getting outscored by two, 43-41.
Katie King had a team-high 14 points, and joining her in double figures was Kiara Lovings with 11. Korie Allensworth and Alena Wilson scored seven, Kloe Heidebrecht and Kailyn Lay added six points, Alannah Gillespie scored five, Karley Miller scored three, and Hallie Horton and LaKya Leslie scored two.
Cameron will take the week off before the CU women host St. Mary’s Saturday inside the Aggie Gym at 1 p.m.
Cameron men come up short at DBU
DALLAS—Cameron men fell to Dallas Baptist, 78-74, Saturday and once again a slow stsrt put the Aggies down early and forced them to battle back throughout the game.
Cameron fell behind, 47-33, in the first 20 minutes of action before Kevin O’Connor made some critical halftime adjustments that launched the Black-and-Gold to a 41-point-second half outburst that saw them get back into contention.
The Aggies had three players reach double-figures as Caylen Goff-Brown and Andre Washington each turned in 19 points, and Jaden Okon chipped in 18 points. Colt Savage just missed out on double-figures with nine points after connecting on a trio of triples.
Cameron has lost its last six meetings with Dallas Baptist and will now have a week to regroup before welcoming in St. Mary’s to the Aggie Gym on Dec. 10 for their first home game in conference play.