LUBBOCK, Texas –Jump on the bus and head down the road; that was what both Cameron basketball teams wanted to do Friday as they had seen enough of Lubbock after both teams had no success against Lubbock Christian University.
The Cameron women trailed 54-14 at halftime as the Lady Chaps were able to shut down the Aggies and limit them to just 25 percent shooting from the field in an 85-34 rout.
The Aggie men had the same problems with poor shooting in an 85-61 loss. The CU women drop to 6-6 overall, 3-3 in the Lone Star Conference, and 1-1 in the West Division. CU will head to Canyon, Texas, on New Year’s Day to take on West Texas A&M at 1 p.m.
Kiara Lovings led the Black-and-Gold with 10 points, Alannah Gillespie scored eight, Korie Allensworth and Alena Wilson added four points, Kailyn Lay and Karley Miller recorded three points, and Kloe Heidebrecht had two.
The game opened with LCU jumping to a 9-0 run before the Aggies would get on the board. The seven-point gap would be the closest the game would be the rest of the night as the Lady Chaps would pull away to take a demanding 34-6 lead after the opening quarter.
The Lady Chaps would continue to build on their lead in the second quarter, stretching it to 54-14 at the half.
DeSean Munson and Colt Savage led Cameron with double-digit scoring. as Munson had a team-high 14, and Savage added 13. Caylen Goff-Brown scored eight, Reggie Prudhomme and Ernest Young added six points, Andre Washington chipped in five, Kortland Johnson scored four, Jaden Okon added three, and Kenyon Holcombe had two points.
LCU took a 7-0 lead over the game’s first three minutes. CU responded with five points to trim the deficit to 9-5 four minutes into the game. At the midway point of the first half, the Chaps built a 31-14 lead.
Cameron would go on a 12-2 run to cut the game to nine points, at 33-24 with just over six minutes until the break. Lubbock Christian would close out the first half with a 13-6 advantage to take a 46-30 lead.
LCU opened the second half on a 9-2 rally over the first three minutes to build a 23-point lead. They kept the pressure on, holding a 68-40 lead heading into the final 10 minutes. The Aggies rallied with a 12-0 run over the next two and a half minutes to cut the score to 68-52. The Chaps would finish the game on an 11-4 run to close the game at 85-61.