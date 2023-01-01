LUBBOCK, Texas –Jump on the bus and head down the road; that was what both Cameron basketball teams wanted to do Friday as they had seen enough of Lubbock after both teams had no success against Lubbock Christian University.

The Cameron women trailed 54-14 at halftime as the Lady Chaps were able to shut down the Aggies and limit them to just 25 percent shooting from the field in an 85-34 rout.

Recommended for you