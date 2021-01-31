KINGSVILLE, Texas — Four games in South Texas netted zero victories for the Cameron basketball teams this weekend.
The closest either team came was Saturday when the Cameron women’s team put together three quality quarters of basketball against Texas A&M-Kingsville, but were outscored 25-9 in the second quarter, resulting in a 78-70 loss.
This came less than 24 hours after a 77-71 loss.
Cameron’s top two scorers on the season led the way offensively. Sophomore guard Stephanie Peterson scored a career-best 22 points with all five of her made field goals coming from long range. The Broomfield, Colo. native also added eight rebounds, falling two boards shy of her second double-double of the season.
Junior guard Maighan Hedge, who was held to just nine points during Friday’s game, bounced back for 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field on Saturday. Additionally, Karley Miller added 11 points and five rebounds off the CU bench.
Cameron is now 3-5 on the young season and will get a chance at their fourth win in just two days when they host UT Permian Basin for a makeup game on Monday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. in the Aggie Gym.
The Cameron men’s basketball team trailed No. 22 Texas A&M-Kingsville by just three points at halftime, but a slow start to the second half was costly in a 77-63 loss for CU on Saturday.
Just a day after making just four first-half baskets in a 78-46 blowout, the Aggie men proved more of a test for the 22nd-ranked Javelinas on Saturday afternoon, thanks to strong performances from Kino Thompson and Brock Schreiner.
Thompson, a freshman from San Antonio, Texas, scored a career-best 19 points. Schreiner, the squad’s leading scorer, also had 19 points after being held to just four during Friday’s game against the Javs. Schreiner was 7-of-18 from the field, with four of those shots coming from behind the three-point arc.
Cameron shot 36.4 percent from the field as a team, going 8-23 from three and 15-22 from the free throw line. They were out-rebounded 42-33 and lost the turnover battle by two, 16-14.
With their fourth straight loss, the Aggies are now 1-10 to start the 2020-21 season. They will look to change the narrative of the season when they host UT Tyler next weekend for two more non-divisional Lone Star Conference games in the Aggie Gym.