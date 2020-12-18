After starting the 2020-21 season last weekend, the Cameron basketball teams hit the road for the first time, facing UT Permian Basin tonight and tomorrow.
The men play at 3 p.m. today and 1 p.m. on Saturday, with the women set to follow up immediately after.
The Cameron men (0-2) were beaten twice by Midwestern State, with their last-gasp comeback falling short on Saturday. Kendall Scott averaged a double-double in the two games, while five of Cameron’s six freshman saw action, with Marques Warrior Jr. averaging 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists and Kino Thompson averaging 8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals against the Mustangs.
UT Permian Basin enters the game with the Aggies with three wins on the young season, beating UT Tyler twice on opening weekend and then Western New Mexico on Tuesday. UTPB, who is always strong offensively, is averaging 84.7 points this season with a shooting percentage of 45.9 percent.
Senior Jordan Horn exploded for 32 points and went 7-7 from the free throw line in the Falcon’s 96-78 win over Western New Mexico on Tuesday.
For the Cameron women (1-1), the inability to hit 3-pointers — which had not been a problem a year ago — killed their chances in Friday’s opener against MSU. After averaging an LSC record 9.3 three-point field goals per game last season, the Aggies made just two triples in their season opener against the Mustangs, but followed that up with seven threes in the rematch on Saturday.
Junior Maighan Hedge started the season last weekend where she left off last year, averaging 19.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals against Midwestern; she leads the Lone Star Conference in scoring after one week of games.
In CU’s 75-52 win over MSU, four players scored in double-figures, led by Hedge and Kiara Lovings with 16 points each; Jazmin Luster added 14 and Delecia Brown scored 12.
UT Permian Basin’s season opened on Tuesday with a 72-59 win over Western New Mexico after their original season openers against UT Tyler were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.