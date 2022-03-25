The Aggie softball team is back at home this weekend as they host Texas Woman’s on Friday and rival Midwestern State on Sunday, looking to move above .500 in Lone Star Conference play.
Cameron continues their 8-game home stretch this weekend against two teams that are also below .500 in the conference standings through the first three weekends of action. Despite their current records, both the Pioneers and Mustangs have battled with the Aggies over the years.
Coming off their second 2-2 weekend of the LSC slate, CU is now 17-13 this season with a 5-7 mark against conference opponents. They split both doubleheaders with No. 23 St. Mary’s and St. Edward’s at McMahon Field over the two-day span.
At the plate, the Aggies are batting .300 with 164 runs scored, 78 extra-base hits, and 44 stolen bases. The top-6 in head coach Kayla Adams’ lineup has been solid, all hitting over .330 this season. Breley Webb is at the top of the list with a .424 batting average while Khmari Edwards has scored 37 times, has seven homers, 22 RBI and 17 stole bases. Kylie French also has 22 RBI and is batting .354 for CU.
The trio of Webb, Josie Swafford, and Jocelyn Bright lead the Aggie staff into the weekend with a 3.90 ERA, 170 strikeouts, and a .285 opponents’ batting average. Swafford owns a 2.98 ERA and leads the group with 61 K’s while Bright has a OBA of .264 and Webb leads the squad with six wins.
Cameron has had the Pioneers’ number as of late, winning 11 straight against Texas Woman’s, who enters Friday’s matchup at 8-15 overall and 3-9 in conference games. They are hitting just .260 with 96 runs scored led by Nya Brown with 23 hits, 13 runs scored, and 11 RBI this spring. In the circle, TWU owns a 5.06 ERA and is allowing opposing hitters to hit .347 combined. Jules Malis has gone the bulk of the innings, posting a 5.55 ERA and 40 K’s in 58 innings of work.
Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at McMahon Field with Sunday’s game one scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch. Admission to the facility is free and all four games will be streamed on the LSC Digital Network.