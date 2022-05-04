There are many good reasons to attend the state basketball tournaments but one of my favorites is seeing former area coaches and players and getting to catch up on their past happenings.
In 2019, this writer just happened to stumble into former Cameron baseball player Jeff Mahoney and we spent time visiting and during that conversation we asked him if he was ready to come back to his alma mater to coach. At the time, Mahoney was coaching at Harrah where he won a state title in 2017, taking his team to a 27-1 record.
Just a couple of months after that meeting Mahoney was hired as the women’s basketball assistant and he spent the past three season serving as assistant to Emma Andrews.
Now, just a day after Andrews left to take the Central Oklahoma job, Mahoney accepted the reins and is eager to get to work promoting the program and working to keep building on what the program has accomplished over the past few years.
Needless to say, Cameron Athletic Director Jim Jackson was elated that Mahoney took the job.
“When I went to meet with Jim, I was telling him that story about running into you and you asking me if I was ready to come back home and coach Cameron,” Mahoney said. “Well now I’m doing just that and I’m excited.”
Jackson was thrilled that this search didn’t take more than 24 hours to complete.
“We are excited to have a veteran coach like Jeff (Mahoney) take over the women’s basketball program,” said Jackson. “He has been a big part of the team’s success since joining the staff as assistant coach in 2019 and I expect our rising women’s basketball program to keep rising with him at the helm.”
Mahoney helped the Aggies to 41 wins, including 17 in 2022, the most in 20 years. CU also earned a spot in the Lone Star Conference tournament all three seasons with him on the bench as well as the South Central Regional in 2021.
“I want to thank CU President Dr. John MacArthur, Jim Jackson and Coach Andrews for bringing me back to Cameron three years ago as an assistant coach,” said Mahoney. “We have assembled the building blocks to compete in the Lone Star Conference on a consistent basis. We have made the LSC post season tournament every year since I have been here and want to continue to improve on our finish.”
Mahoney has already visited with all the players on the current roster and the players CU has signed but he understands things might change.
“We return a solid core of players and have a nice group of newcomers coming in that should give us the ability to make a run at the top. We will continue to be aggressive on defense; but will be a little more multiple in what we do. Offensively, we will play a fun up-tempo style, but will make a conscious effort towards getting the ball inside. We want to be balanced and give great effort each night. We expect to continue to excel in the classroom.”
Mahoney expects a couple of the CU players may follow Andrews to UCO and he’s not upset if that happens.
“Some of these girls may opt to go to UCO and all I’m asking of them is to let me know now so we can find other players to recruit,” he said. “I’d expect the new recruit from Australia will go with Emma and a couple of others but several of the others have their best friends here and we’re expecting those to stick with us.”
Prior to his time at Harrah, Mahoney spent time at the collegiate level as part of the Northwestern Oklahoma State coaching staff; he was the assistant women’s basketball coach and interim head coach from Nov. 2015 to April 2016. He served as the recruiting and scouting director with a number of responsibilities during his time at NWOSU.
Cameron’s new head coach brings experience and success to the women’s basketball program. In 32 years of coaching, Mahoney has racked up over 450 wins, 11 state tournament appearances, one state championship, and six state runner-up finishes. His career resume includes stops at local high schools including Lawton Eisenhower, Elgin, Cache, Snyder and Chattanooga as well as a handful of other schools in Oklahoma.
Mahoney graduated from Cameron in 1986 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Health and Physical Education. He was a two-year letter winner for the CU baseball team and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt.
The new head coach is eager to get out in the community and meet more people and share his program with anyone who will listen.
“I want to have a Tuesday lunch gathering around town just to let our local business and civic leaders know what we have going here at Cameron and work on building a strong footprint in the community,” he said. “I’ve already been contacted by many of my old teammates and prep coaches and they all want to do what they can to help us keep improving.”
His next order of business is to hire a new assistant coach and a graduate assistant and he’s already been working the phones to do just that.
“I’ve got to get busy and find an assistant coach because that’s definitely been important for us these past three years,” he said. “I think I will find some good candidates who will be eager to come be a part of this program and keep us going in the right direction.”