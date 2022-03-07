Both the Cameron tennis teams came away with wins on Sunday against Southwest Baptist with the men winning 4-0 and the women taking their match 4-1.
In what was supposed to be a pair of matches played at noon at the Streich-Henry Tennis Complex, the Aggies head coach Josh Cobble decided to move the start time up to 9 a.m. to beat the forecasted weather in Lawton. The decision proved the be smart as the rain started to come down just a few minutes after CU secured their two wins.
Cameron’s men were the first to complete their match against the Bearcats. The home team jumped out to an early lead with Joao Duleba and Alvaro Chavez winning 6-2 at two doubles and Thomas Cardona and Tomas Almeida winning 7-5 at three to put the Black and Gold up 1-0.
In singles, Almeida at one (6-0, 6-2) and Carlos Vidal at three (6-2, 6-2) came away with easy wins and then Cardona, who has been clutch for the Aggies during their current winning streak, won his match 6-4, 6-4 at two to win the match 4-0.
Cameron has won three straight matches now and is 4-4 on the season, with a 3-1 record against Division II opponents. Cardona is 5-2 in singles play this season while he and Almeida are 5-3 in doubles for the Aggies.
The Aggie women started off their match against the 21st ranked Bearcats down 1-0 after doubles play. Anastasia Uspenskaia and Magda Wawrowska lost their match at one 6-3 and then Karolina Glowinska and Vasilisa Polunova lost 6-4 at two. The three duo of Kateryna Rudenko and Lea Manga were leading their opponent 5-2 before the point was earned by SBU.
Cameron rallied in singles play, getting a 6-3, 6-0 win from Manga at two, a 6-2, 6-4 win at four by Rudenko and a 6-1, 7-5 win from Uspenskaia at three to take a 3-1 lead in the match. The Aggies had a chance to earn the final point in all three of the remaining battles. Polunova came back from a set one loss to the 17th ranked player Diana Cabrera to win set two 6-3 and was ahead 6-5 in set three before Wawrowska pulled off the 6-4, 6-0 win at five to clinch the match. Glowinksa was also ahead in her match 6-0, 4-3 before the final point was recorded.
With their fourth straight win, the Aggie women move to 6-2 in the season. Freshmen Rudenko and Uspenskaia have been solid with 6-2 records for CU so far this season with Polunova going 4-2 in her spot at one singles. Polunova and Glowinska are also 5-2 as a duo playing in the two spot.
Cameron’s women are scheduled to be back at home on Friday, March 11, when they take on Nebraska-Kearney at noon and then both teams will travel to Missouri on March 13 and 14 to take on William Jewell and Northwest Missouri State to open Spring Break.