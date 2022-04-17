Cameron golfer Preston Holmes sank a hole in one on the 5th hole at Lawton Country Club this week.
Holmes' feat, which he accomplished with a 5 iron from 173 yards away (into the wind) was witnessed by Trevor Mierl and Tyler Kaman.
