TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Freshman Tobias Andersen is in second and the Cameron men's golf team is in fourth after one round of play at the Lion Invitational on Monday.
The 16-team tournament was set to be played out over 54-holes on the Hogan Course at the Trophy Club Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday, but mother nature had other plans. After starting the first round early in the morning, the teams were pulled off the course around noon and did not return until 3 p.m. The decision was then made to cut the three-round event to two rounds, finishing round one on Monday and then playing the final round Tuesday.
Playing as CU's five-bag, the first-year player Aggie, Andersen, from Ikast, Denmark nailed five birdies and had just two over-par holes during his first round 69 on the 7,021-yard course. That effort has him tied for the second lowest round of the tournament, as Roger's State's Luke Palmowski leads the field with a 67.
Andersen led the Black and Gold to a first round score of 290, which is just three strokes back of the current leader Texas A&M International, who shot 287 on day one. Midwestern State is currently in second with a 288, while Hutchinson CC shot 289 and is in third; DBU is tied with the Aggies for fourth.
Preston Holmes is right outside the top-10, shooting a 72 during the first 18-holes of action. The second-year also had five birdies during his opening round. Tyler Kaman is just two strokes back with a 74, while Joey Kirk shot a 75 and Devin Whipple carded a 76 during Monday's round.
Meanwhile, the Aggie women wrapped up day one of the Lion Invitational with an 18-hole score of 327 after a lightning delay and intermittent rain during the afternoon.
Cameron's first round score of 327 currently has them in 10th place on the team leaderboard. They trail Midwestern State and Ranger CC by just one stroke, Texas A&M-Kingsville by two, St. Mary's by five, and are six strokes out of the top-5.
None of the five Aggie players were able to shoot an under-80 score during round one. Sophomore Gerdur Ragnarsdottir and freshman Maelle Dreyer were the closest as both shot 81 during the first 18 holes of action. Iona Roska followed with an 82, while Kyndall Morgan shot 83, and Ashley Davis carded an 84 on Tuesday.