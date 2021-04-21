ARLINGTON, Texas — The Cameron men had a rough second round, falling three spots on day two of the Lone Star Conference Men’s Golf Championship after shooting a 309 on Tuesday.
Cameron opened the league postseason tournament on Monday with a 287 in the first round, which had them in third place entering day two. Cameron’s 309 during the second 18 holes of play dropped them to sixth place on the team leaderboard with a two-round score of 596.
Senior Devin Whipple had the low round of the day for the Black and Gold, shooting a two-over r74, which paired with his first-round 73 has him sitting in a tie for 14th place with a 147 through two rounds at the Tierra Verde Golf Club. Whipple leads CU with six birdies through two rounds and is leading the field with a one-under scoring on par-3 holes.
Tyler Kaman leads Cameron through two rounds, dropping from second to sixth place, with a 36-hole score of 144. He followed up his opening round 68 with a 76 during Tuesday’s round, same as freshman teammate Tobias Andersen. Andersen currently sits at 153 for the two rounds of action, two strokes ahead of Joey Kirk, who shot an 83 in the second round. Preston Holmes also had an 83 in the middle round and has a 157 for the tournament.
Andersen is tied with Whipple with a one-under score on the par-3 holes, while Kaman is three-over on the par-4 holes and three-under in par-5 scoring. Andersen and Kaman also lead the Aggies in made pars with 24 each.
Oklahoma Christian, who also had an elevated score in the second round, still leads the field with a three-over score of 579 through the first two rounds of play. Midwestern State remains in second place with a 36-hole score of 585, while Western New Mexico had the best round of the day with a 297 and moved up to third, four strokes back of MSU.
Texas A&M-Commerce and Lubbock Christian make up the rest of the top-5 teams on the leaderboard, as LCU is just two strokes in front of Cameron and DBU, who are tied for sixth place and the only other teams with under-600 scores through two rounds.
Jake Doggett, from MSU, is five strokes out in front of the field with an eight-under score of 136 after shooting a 71, the second lowest round of the day (70 was the best), on Tuesday.
Cameron will look to move back up into the top-5 in the final round of the LSC Championship on Wednesday. They are paired with A&M-Commerce and LCU and will tee off starting at 8:50 a.m., continuing through 9:30 a.m.