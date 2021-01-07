Cameron is set to play a set of games against Oklahoma Christian this weekend, heading to Oklahoma City tonight and hosting the Eagles on Saturday. Games tonight are at 5 (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men) and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
One team will earn their first win this week as the Cameron men’s basketball team and Oklahoma Christian face off in a battle of the unbeaten home-and-home series.
After their two losses to No. 25 DBU this past week, the Cameron men are 0-6 to start the season for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign; CU lost eight straight to start that season and went on two finish 6-21. Freshman M.J. Warrior had a strong pair of games against Dallas Baptist, averaging 13 points, 3.5 assists and 2 steals.
Like the Aggies, Oklahoma Christian is still searching for their first win of the 2020-21 season, and all but one of their losses have come by 10 or more points; they played No. 24 Lubbock Christian and Angelo State.
Despite their four losses, OC has four players averaging over 10 points this season led by freshman guard Elijah Elliot who is averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 assists and has reached double-figures in all four games.
After winning their second straight game on Tuesday, the Cameron women’s basketball team is set for their first Lone Star Conference North Division contests against Oklahoma Christian.
After over three weeks away from competition, the Aggie women were able to makeup a postponed game against UT Permian Basin on Tuesday, and recorded a 65-56 win to move to 2-1 on the season. In the game against UTPB, Maighan Hedge recorded her 25th career game with 20 or more points and now ranks second in the Lone Star Conference and 16th in NCAA Division II with her 21.3 points per game. Oklahoma Christian has not played a game against outside competition since Dec. 11-12 when they went 1-1 against Texas A&M International; three of their scheduled games (one against Lubbock Christian and two against Angelo State) were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Oklahoma Christian is led by long-time head coach Stephanie Findley, who has amassed a 632 wins compared to 456 losses over her 36 year career coaching the Lady Eagles.