SAN ANTONIO — Cameron used their defensive pressure once again, forcing 24 turnovers on their way to an 88-80 win over St. Mary’s on Monday afternoon.
The Aggies and Rattlers were scheduled to play in San Antonio on Jan. 13, but that date was postponed to Monday, at the end of a three-game road trip for CU. Just a few days removed of setting the program record with 26 steals against Midwestern State, the Black and Gold recorded 17 against StMU in an eight-point victory.
In addition to the 17 defensive steals, the Rattlers turned the ball over seven more times, resulting in a total of 26 points off turnovers for the visiting Aggies. Cameron also shot 45 percent from the field and went 11-32 from three and 17-20 from the charity stripe in the win. The big advantage for the Rattlers came on the glass, where the out-rebounded CU 46-32.
Cameron’s scoring was more spread out than usual in Monday’s win. Maighan Hedge poured in a game-high 19 points, going 6-15 from the field while adding seven assists and three steals. Stephanie Peterson added 17 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals while Korie Allensworth also had 17 points and five rebounds off the CU pine. Whitney Outon added 12 points and Logan Collyer had a team-high four steals to go along with six points and five assists.
Outon led the Aggies out of the gate, making three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of action. CU used an 8-0 run to pull out in front 20-10, but four straight scores by StMU’s Hannah Wilson got the home team to within six at the end of the first quarter.
The Rattlers got a three of their own out of the break to cut the lead to three, which is the closest they would get the rest of the half. Cameron got three straight triples from Allensworth, Hedge, and Outon to answer and go back up by 10. They were able to extend that lead to 14 at most and led 40-27 at the break.
Cameron shot just under 40 percent in the first half, going 7-16 from three and 5-7 from the charity stripe. Outon led the way with 12 points and Hedge had nine in the opening 20 minutes. They also forced the Rattlers into 15 turnovers with 11 coming on steals.
Both teams were red-hot in the third quarter with CU shooting 59 percent from the floor and scoring 26 points while St. Mary’s bested them with 30 points while shooting over 73 percent from the floor. Peterson had 10 points in the quarter as the Aggies till led 66-57 heading into the final frame.
The Rattlers would not go away quietly, though. After a pair of Katie King free throws put the Aggies on top by 11, the deficit never grew past 10 points in the final five minutes. St. Mary’s cut the lead to five with 2:58 to play, but King and Collyer answered with back-to-back layups. A pair of threes by Faith Phillips and Sydney Hardeman brought the lead back down to six twice in the final 30 seconds, but CU made 5-6 at the free throw line down the stretch to secure the 88-80 win.
Cameron, now 12-6 overall and 7-1 in league play, remains atop the Lone Star Conference standings with the win. They host West Texas A&M on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m., but that game is a scheduled non-conference meeting