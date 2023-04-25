EDMOND—Cameron went into Sunday’s final game against Oklahoma Christian with the series already secured but the hosts wound up taking a 13-6 victory but the Aggies had to be pleased with a 3-1 series win, the first of the season.

The Aggies secured their first series win of the season on Saturday when the black-and-gold pulled off a doubleheader sweep of the Eagles to take the first three games of the four-game set.

Recommended for you