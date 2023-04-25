EDMOND—Cameron went into Sunday’s final game against Oklahoma Christian with the series already secured but the hosts wound up taking a 13-6 victory but the Aggies had to be pleased with a 3-1 series win, the first of the season.
The Aggies secured their first series win of the season on Saturday when the black-and-gold pulled off a doubleheader sweep of the Eagles to take the first three games of the four-game set.
CU turned to Matthew Scott to start Sunday but he lasted 2.2 innings, giving up four runs, two earned on three hits, two walks, and a strikeout. Colon Popp and Marcos Feria combined for the next three outs, seeing four runs come across between them before Grayden Stauffer allowed another. Evan Nichols allowed three runs, and Carter Bourg gave up another, as the Eagles posted 13 total on the Aggies.
The Black-and-Gold offense struck for six runs, jump-started by Hunter Smith in the first inning, who slapped a single into left to plate two before a Jayce Clem double play ball scored Kody Bigford in the third inning.
In the fifth inning, Drew Durst clubbed a solo shot to deep center field to put the fourth run on the board.
Durst followed that effort with a two-run blast to left field after Clem got aboard in front of them to end Cameron’s scoring at six runs.
The Aggies saw Drust collect four hits as two other members of the CU lineup, Clem and Smith, produced two hits apiece. Spencer Simpson also checked in with a base knock, totaling nine for Kyle Williams’ club.
Up next, Cameron will end their season by playing host to St. Mary’s for four games at McCord Field beginning on Friday 7 p.m.
Earlier in the series the Cameron bats combined to score 17 runs to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader, earning the first series win of the season and of Kyle Williams’ coaching career.
The Aggies have won seven series openers this season but, until Saturday afternoon, were unable to finish the job, falling shy of winning a series each time. The Black-and-Gold took care of business just up the road in Edmond, downing Oklahoma Christian three consecutive times to earn Williams his first series victory as CU’s head coach.
In game two of the series, Nate Creason started the game and went 2.2 innings before Colton Popp finished the third frame. In that span, Creason was charged with three earned runs as the Eagles also saw a fourth come across on his watch. Garrett Klein then tossed the final four innings of the contest allowing just one hit and no free passes to go along with two strikeouts. Klein improves to a 2-3 record on the bump for CU.
The offense collected nine hits, highlighted by three hits from Jayce Clem. The other nine hits came off the bats of Trent Mallonee, Beau Williams, Drew Durst, Hunter Smith, Randy Aberouette, and Spencer Simpson.
The scoring started in the top half of the first for the Black-and-Gold as Williams laced a double to left to plate Mallonee and give the Aggies a one-run lead. Durst poked a single to right to score Williams before a throwing error allowed Clem to score. A wild pitch allowed Durst to trot home, and the same gave Smith a runway home. After the first frame, the Aggies were up 5-0.