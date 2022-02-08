Cameron’s women’s basketball team hosts three Lone Star Conference games in a five-day span, featuring battles against No. 4/10 Texas A&M-Commerce and No. 13/15 Lubbock Christian.
The Aggie women’s basketball team, who is currently at the top of the league standings, faces one of their toughest weeks of the season as they host the Lions on Tuesday, Eastern New Mexico on Thursday, and then the defending National Champion Lady Chaps on Saturday.
Due to weather, Cameron’s non-Lone Star Conference game against West Texas A&M was postponed last week, but since then CU has moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings with a 7-1 conference record. The program’s all-time leading scorer, Maighan Hedge, continued to lead the LSC and is third nationally with 22.4 points per game, scoring over 20 points on 12 occasions this season.
Stephanie Peterson does it all for CU, averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 steals. Korie Allensworth has picked up her offensive game, averaging 10.3 points for CU while Katie King gets it done on both ends of the floor, averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.4 steals, which is second most in the LSC.
SCOUTING THE LIONS
A&M-Commerce is currently ranked in the top-10 in both national polls with an 18-2 record, scoring over 81 points per game and dominating teams on the glass and by getting to the free throw line.
A&M-Commerce has been close to perfect this season with their only losses coming against West Texas A&M and UT Tyler. Currently on a five-game winning streak, they outscore teams by 16.4 points per game and are shooting over 42 percent. Dyani Robinson leads the way with 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per outing, while DesiRay Kernal averages 11.1 points and 7.0 rebounds.
SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS
Eastern New Mexico averages just 60.6 points per game, shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 24.7 percent from three. ENMU holds opponents to shooting 39 percent from the field. Natalie Stice averages 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals while McCurdy averages 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 steals.
SCOUTING THE LADY CHAPS
Lubbock Christian remains a DII powerhouse under Steve Gomez in his 18th year as head coach, as the Lady Chaps just recently broke the NCAA record for a home winning streak with their 100th straight win in the Rip Griffin Center. Offensively, they shoot almost 44 percent from the field, making 7.4 three-point field goals per game while shooting 78.5 percent from the foul line. LSC Preseason Player of the Year, Allie Schulte is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals for the Lady Chaps, while Ashton Duncan Averages 11 points. Juliana Robertson averaged a team-high 7.2 rebounds while scoring 6.5 points per contest.