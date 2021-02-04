Cameron Athletics has announced a list of schedule updates for the upcoming weekend due to health and safety precautions and predicted weather conditions.
The first crop of changes came via the Oklahoma Christian Tournament that Aggie softball is set to compete in this week. Originally schedule for Friday-Saturday, the tournament will not be played on Thursday-Friday due to projected inclement weather on Saturday.
Cameron will now play Southern Nazarene at 12:30 p.m. and Ouachita Baptist at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4; both games will be played at Oklahoma Christian. They will then take ok Northeastern State at 10 a.m. in Oklahoma City, before heading over to Edmond for a battle with Central Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
The second change is on the men’s basketball schedule. CU’s scheduled games against UT Tyler this weekend have been pushed back two days and will now be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. in the Aggie Gym. The women’s games against the Patriots scheduled for Friday and Saturday remain as scheduled. Attendance for all four games remains pass list only and each one will be streamed via the Lone Star Conference Digital Network.
Aggie baseball was scheduled to open their spring at home this weekend with a three-game series against Texas A&M-Kingsville, but that series has been canceled with no makeup dates scheduled at this time. They will now begin the season next weekend, Feb. 12-13, at St. Edward’s.
Additionally, the CU tennis matches at Division I UT Arlington remain as scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.