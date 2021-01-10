Elijah Elliott slipped through the heart of the Cameron defense to throw up a layup just seconds before the buzzer to give Oklahoma Christian a 75-73 overtime Lone Star Conference victory Saturday afternoon in the Aggie Gym.
It appeared that Elliott was stumbling as he entered the lane but there was no call and his bucket found the mark. Officials checked the replay to confirm he launched it in time and the Eagles celebrated their first win of the season.
Earlier, the Cameron women, who have owned one of the top three offenses in the Lone Star Conference, scored just 15 first-half points amid miserable shooting and the result was a 53-47 loss at the hands of Oklahoma Christian.
Aggie women can’t produce late-game heroics
The Aggie women had beaten the Eagles by a score of 70-67 on Thursday, thanks to some hot shooting from long range but Saturday CU hit just 6-of-32 from long range for a paltry 18.8 percent. And if that wasn’t enough, CU missed a host of close-range shots while hitting just 18-of-24 for 28.1 percent from the field.
OC wasn’t much better from the field but the Eagles drilled 12 of 15 free throws to provide the difference.
“We couldn’t make a single shot,” a frustrated CU coach Emma Andrews said. “We took 12 more shots than them but we couldn’t make a thing, including layups. It’s one of those games you just want to forget and move on.
“What makes it tough on the players is we came in with a three-game winning streak and they wanted to extend it. They won’t forget this one. But what we have to do is keep working to improve. We have a large number of new players and they are still learning about each other.”
On the positive side, Andrews did like the defense.
“We did better on defense, in fact I thought it was solid,” she said. “But when you can’t throw the ball in the hoop it’s hard to win. We brush this off and get ready for next week.”
After trailing 24-15 at halftime, CU came out hot, outscoring the Eagles 21-8 in the third to take the lead. The Ags eventually took their first lead at 29-28 midway through the third quarter. Their lead peaked at 36-32 entering the fourth.
The teams had three lead changes before seldom-used Antonia Kovacevic hit two treys in a matter of 2 ½ minutes to lift the visitors to a 40-38 lead that they would never relinquish.
Men unable to make plays in overtime
The men’s game was entertaining with eight lead changes and 12 ties, one of those coming at 71 all after Connor Slater sank a layup at the 1:25 mark.
But after that both of Cameron’s best 3-point shooters, Brock Schreiner and Andrew Nyugen, missed open looks at treys and the Eagles went right downcourt where Donovan Reagan hit a short jumper to put the visitors in front again.
But, with 5.6 seconds left, Schreiner slipped free for a layup, tying the game at 73-all setting the stage for the final bucket by Elliott who had another big game with 26 to lead the Eagles to their first win after five straight losses, one of those to the Aggies in Thursday night’s game in Oklahoma City.
The difference was in shooting as the visitors hit a solid 50.0 percent from the field, 29-of-57. They also hit a respectable 35.7 percent (5-of-14) from long range and 12-of-18 from the line for 66.7 percent.
Cameron hit just 42.6 percent from the field (29-of-68 and just 55.6 percent (5-of-9 from the free throw line. Cameron did shoot better from long range, 10-of-27 for 37.8 percent but it wasn’t quite enough.
Both Cameron teams will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 21 when Arkansas-Fort Smith comes to town for a 5 p.m. doubleheader. The teams rematch two days later on Jan. 23 in Fort Smith.