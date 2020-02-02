CONROE, Texas – A pair of slow offensive starts doomed Cameron’s softball team as it dropped a pair on day two of the Arkansas Tech Winter Classic, falling 4-3 to Harding and 5-2 to No. 7 Central Oklahoma
After dropping both games Friday to open the ATU Classic, the Aggies were trying to get on track Saturday afternoon at the Scrapyard Complex.
Harding 4, Cameron 3
During the top of the first inning, Brenna Busby made history with her 63rd career steal, which makes her the all-time leader for stolen bases in program history. Despite Busby getting all the way to third, the CU failed to drive her home.
Harding knocked in two runs in the second to take charge.
A three-run fifth inning was exactly what the Aggies needed. A Khmari Edwards RBI triple to score B. Busby got CU on the board first and then a Callie Busby walk set the stage for Madyson Marvulli, who slapped a double off the right center field wall to score C. Busby and Edwards and bring the Aggies within a run. But the rally ended there.
UCO 5, Cameron 2
In game two, Cameron faced its second ranked opponent in as many days.
The Bronchos jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and held strong until the bottom of the sixth. That is when C. Busby broke up the UCO shutout effort with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the seventh the Aggies scored their second run, this time via a Maci McMurtrey single to score her fellow freshman Mikayla Oaks.
Now 0-4, CU will have one more chance to escape the weekend with a win as they face off against Pittsburg State today at 12:30 p.m.