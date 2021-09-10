The Cameron women and men’s cross country teams host their annual Aggie Duels race on Friday morning at the Big Green Soccer Complex, and this year, it is serving as a conference preview race.
The Aggies opened their fall season with the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational last week. The men came away with a second place finish at the race, led by senior Saulo Yoel (second place), Jason Cousineau (14th), and AJ Espino (20th). Cameron’s women came in fifth in their race, with freshman Daesha Brathwaite leading the way with a 19th place finish and newcomers Fae Gonzalez and Vanesa Najar also placing in the top-30 finishers.
Last season, the past two seasons, the Aggie Duels has featured just Cameron and either one or two other programs. This season CU is hosting seven other schools, including Southwestern Oklahoma State, Northwestern Oklahoma, USAO, Redlands CC, Southern Nazarene and Lone Star Conference foes Oklahoma Christian and Midwestern State.
For OC, MSU, and Cameron, Friday’s race will serve as a preview of the upcoming LSC Championship, which will take place on Oct. 23 at the exact same location. OC’s men were picked to finish second in the LSC Preseason Poll, five spots ahead of the Aggies, while MSU was voted fourth in the women’s poll, with OC slotted in eighth place and Cameron in 13th.
The festivities begin at 8 a.m. at the Big Green Soccer Complex, located just off I-44 on Lee Blvd. The women’s teams will run first with the men to follow at about 8:35 a.m.